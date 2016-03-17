|
Company News, Venues & Destinations
Destination Cleveland Shows Continued Progress in 2015
3/17/2016
Destination Cleveland, the convention and visitors bureau (CVB) for Cuyahoga County, announced today outcomes of several 2015 organizational goals that have contributed to continued success in changing Cleveland’s narrative. The achievements were shared at the visitors bureau’s annual meeting.
Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert also discussed how growing the travel and tourism industry by attracting both leisure travelers and conventions can benefit more than just the visitor-related economy. Citing research released last year by Oxford Economics, Cleveland’s visitor brand can positively impact the overall brand of a city, help increase the number of new residents and influence site selectors looking to move businesses to Cleveland. Statistics showed that 32 percent of new residents first visited their new community as a leisure visitor and 37 percent of site selectors visited as a business traveler prior to considering new cities for businesses.
“Events like the 2016 Republican National Convention are such significant contributors to driving wide-spread economic impact,” said Gilbert. “It gives us the opportunity to not only create a lasting impression on visitors, but we can also reframe our national reputation and generate greater employment and economic growth as a whole, well beyond just the travel and tourism realm.”
2015 ORGANIZATIONAL SUCCESSES
The mission of Destination Cleveland is to increase the economic impact to the region by growing the number of leisure and business travelers. Within the organization, each department helps to deliver on this mission by achieving key metrics in its specific area.
MARKETING
Destination Cleveland’s Marketing team works to improve Cleveland’s narrative among both local and visitor audiences. Using a comprehensive approach across print, digital, broadcast and social platforms, the team garnered significant results by engaging audiences with positive messaging about Cleveland as a place for world-class art, culture, and rock and roll.
Destination Cleveland’s Convention Sales and Services team saw significant increases in volume throughout the meetings and convention industry.
The Destination Development and Community Affairs team continued to enhance the visitor experience through a variety of initiatives focused on wayfinding and frontline training.
PARTNERSHIP
Destination Cleveland’s Partnership team welcomed 107 new partners in 2015 and continues to work with more than 700 organizations to support one another in growing the travel and tourism industry and the community.
The team received positive feedback from its partners, with 93 percent indicating that, overall, they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their partnership, the highest results to date.
AWARD RECIPIENTS
Also at today’s annual meeting, Destination Cleveland recognized two individuals for their contributions to the travel and tourism industry.
The organization is appreciative of the support of all its partners, particularly those who worked together to put on today’s event. Destination Cleveland would like to thank PNC Bank for serving as the presenting sponsor of the annual meeting and also appreciates the support of its event sponsors: Angstrom Graphics, AT&T, Crain’s Cleveland Business, Enterprise/National Rent-A-Car, Fern Exposition and Event Services, MVP Valet Parking Services, United Airlines and Event Source.
ABOUT DESTINATION CLEVELAND
Destination Cleveland is Cleveland’s convention and visitors bureau. This private non-profit organization’s mission is to drive economic impact and stimulate community vitality for Greater Cleveland through leisure and business travel. Cleveland welcomes nearly 17 million visitors annually. For more information, visit www.thisiscleveland.com.
Contact:
jspencer@destinationcle.org
