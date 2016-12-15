|
|
|
|
|
People
Intelligent Lighting Creations Adds Nick Vitogiannes as Business Development Manager
12/15/2016
Intelligent Lighting Creations has hired Nick Vitogiannes as Business Development Manager. Nick has been in the entertainment industry for more than 10 years designing and selling, live shows, events, and tours. Throughout that time, he worked for various companies as the Director of Production companies like: PSAV, Meetinghouse, and RGB Lights.
In 2009, Nick was fortunate to run his own production company as CEO of LOUD LLC as he toured for almost three years with the Lady Gaga Musical Tribute called Bad Romance Show, and two years with the popular show called For Love and Rock 'n' Roll - Musical to the Women of Rock. Nick worked with various size venues and production teams for Live Nation, AEG, PRG, and C3 Presents across the United States executing his vision and ideas to make a memorable event for all. He has worked with amazing clients in the corporate, production, and the artist touring world. Nick thrives by taking on projects that have never been done before and stated impossible.
Since then, his knowledge in lighting, sound, rigging, staging, special effects, and full production has grown to provide you the best in live event entertainment large or small. Nick enjoys spending time with his beautiful wife Danielle, and his amazing daughter Giuliana in Mt. Prospect, IL. On his free time, he loves to play guitar on stage in venues around the United States. "I am very excited and thrilled to be working at such a great organization that is a leader in the industry, and am eager to jump into new projects!"
About Intelligent Lighting Creations
Intelligent Lighting Creations (ILC) is a lighting and rigging production company servicing the trade show, corporate, concert, and special event industries. Over the subsequent 20 years ILC has developed a lighting system integration division which focuses on the design and implementation of permanently installed lighting systems. Specializing in the integration of cutting edge installations ILC works with schools, houses of worship and architectural design houses on large, high profile projects. ILC is a full service lighting company with unmatched gear and the professional skills to make any production or installation a success. For more information go to www.ilc.com.
Contact:
tamara@ilc.com
|
|
|
