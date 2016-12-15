trending Sponsored Content

Match Marketing Group Acquires Trisect in Chicago

Tweet 12/15/2016

Match Marketing Group (Match) has acquired Chicago-based creative agency, Trisect, a move that adds capabilities and personnel to further strengthen its position as North America's leading end-to-end integrated marketing agency.



The addition of Trisect further enhances Match's broad portfolio of services, providing the most effective and comprehensive range of marketing solutions. Trisect has delivered best-in-class marketing campaigns for an impressive list of brands such as PepsiCo, Kawasaki, Chicago Bears, Slim Jim and Mike's Hard Lemonade.



"This acquisition will provide our clients and team with additional depth of resources and complimentary capabilities," says Michael Dill, President of Match. "Trisect has tremendous in-house content capabilities and fully equipped studios that will help us be more fluid and responsive in our digital and social offerings. We are thrilled to welcome Trisect to the Match family."



Trisect has established a reputation as one of the top 10 Most Effective Independent Agencies in the U.S. according to the Effie Index. Trisect believes that achieving success for their clients begins by crafting brand experiences that live at the center of everything.



"Joining Match is an exciting opportunity for our team that will allow us access to their broader end-to-end capabilities," says Dick Thomas, Founder and CEO of Trisect. "It will help us meet client demands with increased efficiency and effectiveness. Working with Match will immediately allow us to take our service offering to the next level."



This acquisition is part of Match's ongoing focus on growing its business to include specialized agencies in the U.S. and Canada that strengthen its position as a North American-wide agency delivering integrated marketing solutions.



"Match's growth strategy is client-driven and focused on enhancing our capabilities to provide our clients across North America with the integrated, efficient and effective solutions they expect," says Brett Farren, CEO of Match. "Through this acquisition, I am confident that Trisect will strengthen the foundation we have built as an agency with a unique start-to-finish service offering for our clients."





About Match Marketing Group (MMG)

North America's leading activation and engagement marketing agency. Based in Norwalk, Conn. and Toronto, Ontario, Match has been delivering innovative marketing, sales and retail solutions to North America's leading brands for more than a decade. Its client roster comprises Fortune 100 companies across all major industry categories including Walmart, Molson Coors, PepsiCo, Adidas, Ford, and Progressive. To learn more, visit





Contact:

gillian.dykeman@matchmg.com









