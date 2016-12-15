|
|
|
|
|
People
Display Group Hires Event Veteran Kacy Irwin
12/15/2016
Display Group, Detroit’s largest event furnishing and event support company, has recently added Kacy Irwin as a team member.
Kacy joins Display Group after spending 3 years with Kehoe Designs, in Chicago, IL. Her elite experience in event production, custom design, and event management will directly benefit the customers of Display Group. Kacy also has extensive capabilities in concept design, vendor management, product launches, and full turn-key service. Her background consists of corporate, social, and gala events for high profile clients, prestigious political figures, global brands, and Fortune 100 companies.
Prior to Kehoe Designs, Kacy worked as a Marketing Specialist for Unilock, Ltd. She holds a Marketing/Management degree from Illinois Institute of Art.
About Display Group
Combining innovative products with professional design services, Display Group helps clients more effectively communicate their corporate message, entertain their guests and create any atmosphere or setting. Established in 1991, with a history that dates to 1922, Display Group is a valuable and reliable resource to the special events industry as well as marketing and communication companies. By assembling a select team of professionals, Display Group is capable of providing innovative yet practical solutions to any and every event challenge. Core services include: Décor rental, furniture and unique event rentals, graphic production and design, custom design and fabrication & truck and labor services. Please visit www.displaygroup.com for more information.
Contact:
mminer@displaygroup.com
|
|
|
