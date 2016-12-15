|
|
|
|
|
AmpliVox Introduces New Collaboration Huddle Table with Technology Support Features
12/15/2016
AmpliVox Sound Systems brings its expertise in commercial integration to the meeting room with its new, made in the USA, Collaboration Huddle Table CT4880. This affordable and durable table for conference rooms and other meeting spaces offers built-in power receptacles as well as an optional table-mount stand for digital monitors. In addition, the streamlined design of the Collaboration Huddle Table is ADA Standards for Accessible Design compliant, comfortably accommodating users in wheelchairs and allowing ample knee clearance.
The Collaboration Huddle Table’s attractive surface is constructed of scratchproof, impact-resistant high pressure laminate in a maple finish with durable black vinyl edges. The workspace includes two USB and AC power receptacles, each with two AC power outlets, two USB power ports, and one USB network plug. An optional mount for monitors measuring 32” to 52” attaches to one end of the table, creating a comfortable setting for teleconferencing, multimedia presentations, and other viewing opportunities. The table provides room for six standard chairs or three ADA-compliant seating positions.
“We are excited to offer this new addition to augment AmpliVox’s product line,” comments Don Roth, AmpliVox CEO. “The Collaboration Huddle Table is an affordable, attractive, and durable furniture option that supports the use of technology in all types of meetings. It also meets standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act to ensure that all participants can work together comfortably.”
For more information about AmpliVox office products, visit www.ampli.com.
About AmpliVox
AmpliVox ® Sound Systems products are predominantly made in the USA, meet stringent CE standards, and come with a warranty up to 12 years. AmpliVox ® Sound Systems offers an extensive range of superior quality, simple to operate, and reliable electronics, including its integrated multimedia furniture line, to provide maximum satisfaction and ensure a crystal clear message. AmpliVox recently was named Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year in recognition of its outstanding company values. AmpliVox products are compliant with the California Environmental Protection Agency Air Resources Board (CARB) and our PA systems and lecterns are manufactured to be RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substance) and WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) Compliant. Visit www.ampli.com for more information.
Contact:
nancy@cmacreative.com
|
|
|
