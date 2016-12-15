|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Las Vegas, Austin, Orlando, New York, Columbus Top-Ranked U.S. Destinations in Their Regions
12/15/2016
Just as people in love are more willing to open their pocketbooks, the same can be said about visitors in cities that capture their hearts. When visitors are delighted with their travel experience in a particular city, they spend considerably more during their stay than the average traveler, according to the J.D. Power 2016 Destination Experience Satisfaction Study,&sm; released today.
The first-of-its-kind study measures overall satisfaction among visitors to the top 50 U.S. travel destinations for business or leisure. The study assesses the customer experience based on six factors: activities; cost and fees; food and beverage; infrastructure; lodging; and travel/arrival.
A great travel experience drives higher spending. The study finds that, on average, visitors spend $1,169 on a trip, or $301 per day. However, visitors who are especially delighted with their experience (rating their overall satisfaction a 10 out of 10) spend, on average, $1,446, or 24% more than average. Those who are either indifferent (6 or 7) or disappointed (5 or lower) spend nearly $250 less per trip than average—a full 37% difference in spending between delighted and disappointed.
“Interestingly, while visitors spend more when they have a great experience, they’re also more satisfied with the value they receive for their expenditure,” said Rick Garlick, global travel and hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power. “Especially for cities that are perhaps less thought of for tourism, the investment in creating a superb visitor experience can really pay off.”
Destination Experience Rankings
While the top-ranked cities include well-known destinations, two of the leading regional destinations are state capitals/college towns known for music and football rather than being a travel destination. At the segment level, the south and southwest regions tie for the highest average score, at 802 points each (on a 1,000-point scale). They are followed closely by the west region, with a score of 801.
Following are other key findings of the study:
The 2016 Destination Experience Satisfaction Study is based on responses gathered between February and July 2016 from more than 26,000 travelers who visited a U.S. metropolitan area between December 2015 and July 2016.
For more information about the 2016 Destination Experience Satisfaction Study, visit www.jdpower.com/resource/destination-experience-satisfaction-study.
|
|
|
|