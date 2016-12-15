WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
Topics Magazine Find It EXHIBITORLIVE eTrak FastTrak Certification Awards News Advertise
News
Breaking
News
Sponsored
Content
Associations/
Press
Awards
Company
News
International
New
Products
People
Shows
& Events
Venues
& Destinations
EXHIBITOR
News
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 30th Annual Sizzle Awards People
ExhibitForce Senior VP of Business Development Gwen Hill, CTSM, Named EDPA President EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
Jury Panel Announced for EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2017 EuroShop Awards Company News
Debbie Parrott Acquires Highmark TechSystems Awards
K2 Fabrication and Design Named a Top Workplace Award Winner of the Inland Empire 2016 by Press Enterprise Company News
Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
Venues & Destinations
Las Vegas, Austin, Orlando, New York, Columbus Top-Ranked U.S. Destinations in Their Regions
12/15/2016
Just as people in love are more willing to open their pocketbooks, the same can be said about visitors in cities that capture their hearts. When visitors are delighted with their travel experience in a particular city, they spend considerably more during their stay than the average traveler, according to the J.D. Power 2016 Destination Experience Satisfaction Study,&sm; released today.

The first-of-its-kind study measures overall satisfaction among visitors to the top 50 U.S. travel destinations for business or leisure. The study assesses the customer experience based on six factors: activities; cost and fees; food and beverage; infrastructure; lodging; and travel/arrival.

A great travel experience drives higher spending. The study finds that, on average, visitors spend $1,169 on a trip, or $301 per day. However, visitors who are especially delighted with their experience (rating their overall satisfaction a 10 out of 10) spend, on average, $1,446, or 24% more than average. Those who are either indifferent (6 or 7) or disappointed (5 or lower) spend nearly $250 less per trip than average—a full 37% difference in spending between delighted and disappointed.

“Interestingly, while visitors spend more when they have a great experience, they’re also more satisfied with the value they receive for their expenditure,” said Rick Garlick, global travel and hospitality practice lead at J.D. Power. “Especially for cities that are perhaps less thought of for tourism, the investment in creating a superb visitor experience can really pay off.”

Destination Experience Rankings
While the top-ranked cities include well-known destinations, two of the leading regional destinations are state capitals/college towns known for music and football rather than being a travel destination. At the segment level, the south and southwest regions tie for the highest average score, at 802 points each (on a 1,000-point scale). They are followed closely by the west region, with a score of 801.
  • West Region: Las Vegas claims to have it all, and maybe proponents are right, as it ranks highest in the region and earns the study’s highest index score of 827. Las Vegas performs particularly well in four of the six factors: travel/arrival; lodging; infrastructure; and cost and fees. Las Vegas is followed in the regional rankings by Oahu Island, Hawaii, with a score of 813 and San Diego with 812.
  • Southwest Region: Austin, the Texas capital and home to the University of Texas and a myriad of music venues, ranks highest with a score of 818, followed by Dallas with 811 and San Antonio, Texas, with 807. Austin performs particularly well in the infrastructure and activities factors.
  • South Region: Orlando, Fla., noted for family-oriented theme parks, ranks highest in the region, with a score of 815 points, followed by Miami and New Orleans in a tie at 814. Orlando performs particularly well in the infrastructure and activities factors. The south region is the most competitive in the study, with only 27 points separating the highest- and lowest-ranked destinations in the region.
  • Northeast/Mid-Atlantic Region: New York, the city that never sleeps, ranks highest with a score of 805, followed by Boston with 789. New York performs particularly well in four of the six factors: travel/arrival; lodging; food and beverage; and activities.
  • Midwest Region: Columbus, state capital of Ohio and home of The Ohio State University, ranks highest with a score of 799, followed by Kansas City with 791 and Indianapolis with 789. Columbus performs particularly well in the infrastructure; food and beverage; and cost and fees factors.
“When we see cities like Austin and Columbus among the highest-ranked destinations, it certainly challenges some preconceived ideas in the travel industry,” said Garlick. “This is a great example of how cities that are able to exceed travelers’ expectations can leave a positive impression that has real value.”

Following are other key findings of the study:
  • More than a Destination: Visitors often view cities as more than just a place to visit, they develop a strong emotional connection. Cities with a high percentage of visitors feeling a strong emotional attachment include Austin, Oahu Island, Orlando, Miami and San Diego. “Some places go beyond satisfaction and really capture the hearts and minds of people who visit,” said Garlick.
  • Loving the City You Visit: Despite the great weather offered in other regions, the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region has the highest proportion of visitors who are most likely to return (73%) and recommend their destinations to others (65%). The West, however, contains cities such as Anaheim, Denver and San Diego, to which people have the fondest emotional attachment, with 39% saying they would be “greatly disappointed” if they could not return.
  • Food, Fun and Lodging: Three things travelers often consider when selecting a place to visit are things to do, food options and places to stay. The study finds Las Vegas and New Orleans are the two cities that are among the top five for all three: lodging, food & beverage and entertainment, which includes options such as shopping, nightlife, zoos, aquariums and gaming. Orlando is among the top five cities for lodging and entertainment, and Oahu Island is among the leaders for food & beverage and entertainment.
  • Traditional Travel Agents Garner Better Experiences: While 28% of visitors used an independent online travel website to book their trip, satisfaction with their destination is significantly higher among those who used a traditional travel agent (805 vs. 845, respectively). However, most travel continues to be booked online, with only 7% of visitors having used a travel agent to book their trip.
  • Business Travelers More Satisfied Than Vacationers: Those who travel to a destination for business purposes enjoy their trip slightly more than those who travel for leisure (806 vs. 795, respectively). Satisfaction with cost and fees plays a role, as business travelers frequently have their trip paid for by their employer. Satisfaction in the travel/arrival factor is also higher among business travelers than among leisure travelers, perhaps because they’ve learned to adapt to the travel process much better than less experienced travelers.
U.S. Travel Overwhelmingly Considered Safe: The study finds that 95% of visitors feel safe traveling in the United States, underscoring the efforts of the travel industry as well as federal and local leaders and law enforcement agencies, in keeping travelers feeling secure.

The 2016 Destination Experience Satisfaction Study is based on responses gathered between February and July 2016 from more than 26,000 travelers who visited a U.S. metropolitan area between December 2015 and July 2016.

For more information about the 2016 Destination Experience Satisfaction Study, visit www.jdpower.com/resource/destination-experience-satisfaction-study.


Contact:
media.relations@jdpa.com






FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
Traffic Builders
Nomad Raceways
Food Service Equipment
MONSAM Enterprises, Inc.
Modular Exhibit Systems
Tiger Presentations
Rental
Matrex Exhibits
>> More Products



Join the EXHIBITOR Community Search the Site
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
 MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
 FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
 EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
 ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
 FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
 CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
 AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
 NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
© Exhibitor Media Group | The Leader in Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing Education 310 South Broadway, Suite 101, Rochester, MN 55904 | (507) 289-6556 | Need Help? Ask Scott