Convention Data Services Celebrates 30 Years

Tweet 12/15/2016

Convention Data Services (CDS), the trusted registration partner in driving global event connections, is celebrating its 30th year in business. In 1986 Doug Fletcher, founder of CDS, witnessed the incredibly manual and time-consuming process that event managers went through to register attendees for their tradeshows and conferences. He quickly realized the need to modernize this process for the benefit of show management, exhibitors and attendees and created CDS to fill that need. He also strongly believed that in the face-to-face industry the key to success involved more than just mailing badges, but in providing complete customer service before, during and after an event.



While the company has experienced many advancements and changes in the last 30 years, especially in the areas of mobile technology and data analytics, one thing that has never changed is the dedication of CDS’ employees. They are committed to excellence in the products and customer service they provide. The foundation of CDS is building partnerships and delivering innovative solutions that enhance the event experience. The company attributes its success and longevity to this principle.



“Working at CDS for the past 20 years has given me a deep understanding of the tradeshow industry and the value of relationships,” says John Kimball, President and CEO, Convention Data Services. “I am very thankful for the experience of leading an amazing organization like CDS. Our employees are the most passionate and loyal group of professionals I could ever ask for in a team. I am not surprised at how far CDS has come in 30 years and attribute this success to our people and our unwavering commitment to always be improving.”



The company has continued to grow over the past 30 years and now employs a staff of 165. This dedicated team of employees provides products and services to connect people and drive events for 95 business and association clients and 250 events worldwide in a variety of industries.





About Convention Data Services – CDS

Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. For more information go to





