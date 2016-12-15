trending Sponsored Content

Amy Sondrup Named President, Access TCA

Tweet 12/15/2016

The Access TCA board of directors announced that Amy Sondrup has been named company president. As president, Amy will work to position Access for continued growth and leadership in an industry that is facing tremendous change. Amy’s strong leadership will keep the company on course to develop the next generation of talent and deliver innovation for its clients and their customers.



In making the announcement, Michael Yag, chairman and CEO of Access, said, “During the past five years, Amy has demonstrated a keen ability to listen, learn, delegate, and lead. Under her leadership, Access has become a more visible, fiercely competitive leader in the industry - attracting new talent, winning dozens of new clients, and garnering many industry awards.”



Adds Jon Ellms, vice president, principal, “Amy is quickly becoming Access’ most visible public face at organizations such as HCEA, EDPA, and Exhibitor. Her leadership brings great visibility to prospects and reassures our clients that we are the partner of choice. She brings passion and energy to the company.”



Amy holds a BA from Westminster College and an MA from the University of Utah.





Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





