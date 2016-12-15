|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 30th Annual Sizzle Awards People
ExhibitForce Senior VP of Business Development Gwen Hill, CTSM, Named EDPA President EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
Jury Panel Announced for EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2017 EuroShop Awards Company News
Debbie Parrott Acquires Highmark TechSystems Awards
K2 Fabrication and Design Named a Top Workplace Award Winner of the Inland Empire 2016 by Press Enterprise Company News
Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
Kindred Resorts & Hotels Share Projected Meeting Trends for 2017
12/15/2016
As 2016 winds down and planners begin scheduling for 2017 meetings and events, Kindred Resorts & Hotels, a collection of independent hotels and resorts uniquely focused on the group and meetings market in North America, has announced their findings on 2017 meetings trends based on the results of a recent survey among the brand’s 64 properties. The impressive properties that make up the collection are known for their strong meetings programs including compelling culinary and wellness offerings, unique outdoor and experiential teambuilding activities, meeting spaces that go beyond the boardroom and exclusive packages.
Projected revenue is trending up
According to the survey, 61 percent of properties met their 2016 projected revenue for group business and 66 percent of properties reported that booked revenue for 2017 is trending up from the previous year, with the strongest projected quarters being the second and third (39 percent each).
Trends on the rise for 2017
One anticipated meetings trend for 2017 is the increase in outdoor programming and experiential, destination-focused teambuilding activities. Groups are more and more wanting to get out of the boardroom and explore the destination, partaking in authentic, local experiences, whether it be paddle boarding on Lake Austin, snowshoeing in Colorado, hiking in Vermont, golfing in Pebble Beach, or fishing excursions in Florida. Community service activities are also becoming popular with groups and provide a great teambuilding opportunity to come together in helping others.
Kindred’s properties also cited the increase in wellness and healthy, local culinary offerings for meetings and coffee breaks. Thirty percent of those surveyed noted that soda requests are decreasing, and as an alternative, meeting attendees are requesting beverages such as water, smoothies or organic juices. Gluten-free menus have been the most requested dietary option (61 percent) followed by vegetarian (32 percent). Responding to this rising health trend, many of the Kindred hotels offer sustainably grown and locally produced food, organic gardens, specialized menus, healthy cooking classes and more to help meet demands from these groups.
Trends on the decline
The survey notes that on the decline are formal events, as well as the more traditional meeting breaks and conference rooms. Guests are favoring receptions and causal beach barbecues or clambakes over more formal seated dinners with suit and tie requirements. Additionally, with so many unique meeting and break-out venue options from rooms with incredible views and a sense of place to renovated barns, upscale guesthouses, luxury boats, gardens and more, the need for a traditional meeting room is no longer as necessary for productivity.
“Across the board, 2017 booked business is up and the group trends we are seeing are centered around experiences and health,” said Bree Brostko, Managing Director of Kindred Resorts & Hotels. “Meeting planners are looking to break off from the traditional board room conferences and offerings and get outside, experience the destination and truly get a taste of the local culture and cuisine.”
About Kindred Resorts & Hotels
Kindred Resorts & Hotels is a collection of independent hotels and resorts in North America focused exclusively on the group and meetings market. The consortia is a division of the Resort Hotel Association (RHA), an insurance purchasing collective for independent hoteliers. Kindred was formed to help boutique properties that offer authentic, highly personalized experiences build awareness and inquiry from the group, meetings and events markets. With 64 participating properties across the United States, each venue offers uniquely authentic and local experiences, which vary from rustic lakeside retreats to luxury golf resorts and destination spas. For more information, visit www.meetkindred.com.
Contact:
yvonne@elevensixpr.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|