trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

CT and Opus Agency Collaborate on Award-winning Technology Installation at EMC World 2016

Tweet 12/15/2016

Creative Technology’s penchant for using innovative display technologies and Opus Agency’s commitment to using unique experience design to create success for the agency’s customers created a perfect partnership for spotlighting the centerpiece exhibit at EMC World 2016. In addition to driving attendee engagement and ensuring the brand’s message stood out at the marquee annual event, the project also took home gold, winning the award for Best Combination of Technologies (B2B) at the November 2016 EVENTtech Experience Design & Event Technology Awards.







Hosted by EMC, Intel and Dell, EMC World is an annual user conference focusing on how customers can use the cloud for business. About 13,000 IT professionals attended the event at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas in May.



EMC’s management team selected Opus Agency, an award-winning brand events and marketing agency with experience and capabilities around the world, to assist with the design and implementation of the centerpiece exhibit at the 2016 conference, tagged the Information Generation . Opus’ creative team partnered with CT to deliver video display services for an outsized exhibit designed to be the focus of the show floor.



“We partner with Opus for staging support on a regular basis,” said Ken Maas, National Sales Director at CT. Opus Director of Design and Production Services Tom Sturge added, “We chose to continue our partnership with CT for their vast inventory of LED technology, and prior experience with Ken’s team in creating never been done before designs.”



The exhibit consisted of 24 two-sided columns that curved, utilizing ROE 3.4 mm tiles on the inside of the column in a concave configuration and Barco C5 tiles on the outside in a convex configuration. Each of these columns was mounted on custom structures designed and fabricated for the event. In addition, the center of the booth used projection mapping to display moving content on a three dimensional model cityscape.



Opus produced the theme videos for display on the installation, consisting of moving graphics and backgrounds, which were played on all of the display surfaces.



CT tapped into the projection mapping muscle of d3 4X4 Pro to assist the designers to design, distribute and playback content. A real-time 3D stage simulator, d3 is an efficient and effective tool for designing, presenting, communicating, sequencing and controlling a show. With d3, a production can be designed, client approved and tested before venue implementation, which were critical features for the EMC installation.



“At a structural level, the exhibit had 54 screens,” said Logan Shunmugam, CT project manager. “Therefore, we determined that d3 was the best option for managing that many destinations from a single source in a synchronous manner while accommodating the need to shape and warp four screens at the same time.”



Installing and synchronizing 24 video columns is challenging by itself, but what was more daunting was that the team had only 36 hours, not days, to set up the exhibit.



“The final product needed to be agreed upon before installation, working straight out of the box once we were on-site, and it was,” said Shunmugam. ”



Pat McClellan, Opus’ Executive Vice President of Brand & Content Strategy, said, “The pressure is on to create more amazing and dynamic experiences for our clients and their attendees. We depend on partners like CT to help us push the bounds of what is possible and bring our vision to reality.”



For more information about Creative Technology, go to





Contact:

sdemond@ctus.com









Creative Technology’s penchant for using innovative display technologies and Opus Agency’s commitment to using unique experience design to create success for the agency’s customers created a perfect partnership for spotlighting the centerpiece exhibit at EMC World 2016. In addition to driving attendee engagement and ensuring the brand’s message stood out at the marquee annual event, the project also took home gold, winning the award for Best Combination of Technologies (B2B) at the November 2016 EVENTtech Experience Design & Event Technology Awards.Hosted by EMC, Intel and Dell, EMC World is an annual user conference focusing on how customers can use the cloud for business. About 13,000 IT professionals attended the event at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas in May.EMC’s management team selected Opus Agency, an award-winning brand events and marketing agency with experience and capabilities around the world, to assist with the design and implementation of the centerpiece exhibit at the 2016 conference, tagged the Information Generation . Opus’ creative team partnered with CT to deliver video display services for an outsized exhibit designed to be the focus of the show floor.“We partner with Opus for staging support on a regular basis,” said Ken Maas, National Sales Director at CT. Opus Director of Design and Production Services Tom Sturge added, “We chose to continue our partnership with CT for their vast inventory of LED technology, and prior experience with Ken’s team in creating never been done before designs.”The exhibit consisted of 24 two-sided columns that curved, utilizing ROE 3.4 mm tiles on the inside of the column in a concave configuration and Barco C5 tiles on the outside in a convex configuration. Each of these columns was mounted on custom structures designed and fabricated for the event. In addition, the center of the booth used projection mapping to display moving content on a three dimensional model cityscape.Opus produced the theme videos for display on the installation, consisting of moving graphics and backgrounds, which were played on all of the display surfaces.CT tapped into the projection mapping muscle of d3 4X4 Pro to assist the designers to design, distribute and playback content. A real-time 3D stage simulator, d3 is an efficient and effective tool for designing, presenting, communicating, sequencing and controlling a show. With d3, a production can be designed, client approved and tested before venue implementation, which were critical features for the EMC installation.“At a structural level, the exhibit had 54 screens,” said Logan Shunmugam, CT project manager. “Therefore, we determined that d3 was the best option for managing that many destinations from a single source in a synchronous manner while accommodating the need to shape and warp four screens at the same time.”Installing and synchronizing 24 video columns is challenging by itself, but what was more daunting was that the team had only 36 hours, not days, to set up the exhibit.“The final product needed to be agreed upon before installation, working straight out of the box once we were on-site, and it was,” said Shunmugam. ”Pat McClellan, Opus’ Executive Vice President of Brand & Content Strategy, said, “The pressure is on to create more amazing and dynamic experiences for our clients and their attendees. We depend on partners like CT to help us push the bounds of what is possible and bring our vision to reality.”For more information about Creative Technology, go to www.ctus.com Tweet



