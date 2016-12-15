trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year

Tweet 12/15/2016

Tech Image, a SmithBucklin–owned company and a leading digital PR agency, won the 2016 Digital PR Firm of the Year Award from PR News. The agency also won PR News' award for the Best Media Relations Campaign of the Year for Tech Image's work with Bosch Power Tools. PR News announced the winners in November in New York.



The 2016 Digital PR Awards included categories in public relations, media relations, marketing and social media for both B2B and B2C companies. The awards are designed to recognize "the year's most outstanding digital communicators and campaigns."



"These prestigious awards showcase Tech Image's tremendous work in creating digital PR approaches, strategies and tactics that deliver against their clients' goals in powerful ways," said Matt Sanderson, President & CEO of SmithBucklin. "Tech Image is helping their clients achieve their goals through dynamic digital storytelling."



Tech Image has redefined digital content marketing and achieved a new level of success in the past year. Its digital hybrid programs integrate earned media with advertising and social media to deliver brand influence and growth–generating results for their clients. The agency represents businesses ranging from start–ups to nationally recognized brands. It also provides services to professional business, trade, healthcare and technology associations.



"On behalf of the entire Tech Image team, we are thrilled to be recognized for the innovative strategies we use to help our clients succeed," said Tech Image President Dan O'Brien. "These awards — some of the top honors in the PR industry — are testament to how we've disrupted public relations practices in this digital age. By leveraging the latest techniques, we show our clients there is a better way to tell their stories."



O'Brien added, "No other agency executes PR programs with such a creative mash–up of digital capabilities and strategies. Tech Image has expertise in five specific PR and marketing disciplines—public relations, positioning, social media marketing, content creation and communications consulting—and blends them to accelerate a client's success."





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit



About Tech Image

Tech Image is an award–winning national digital PR firm that uses the latest digital strategies to help clients tell their stories more efficiently and effectively. Specializing in digital channels, which both increases visibility and lowers costs, Tech Image leverages the latest technologies to improve clients' targeted reach and marketplace impact. The firm provides digital PR services, including strategic message consulting, media and analyst relations, content creation, digital advertising and social media programs, for some of the world's leading companies. Representative clients include Allstate Insurance, Bosch, the Chicago Innovation Awards, NEC Display Solutions, SAVO Group and SKILSAW. In 2016, PR News named Tech Image as its Digital PR Agency of the Year. Tech Image is a wholly owned subsidiary of SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. For more information about Tech Image, please visit





Contact:

jclark@smithbucklin.com









Tech Image, a SmithBucklin–owned company and a leading digital PR agency, won the 2016 Digital PR Firm of the Year Award from PR News. The agency also won PR News' award for the Best Media Relations Campaign of the Year for Tech Image's work with Bosch Power Tools. PR News announced the winners in November in New York.The 2016 Digital PR Awards included categories in public relations, media relations, marketing and social media for both B2B and B2C companies. The awards are designed to recognize "the year's most outstanding digital communicators and campaigns.""These prestigious awards showcase Tech Image's tremendous work in creating digital PR approaches, strategies and tactics that deliver against their clients' goals in powerful ways," said Matt Sanderson, President & CEO of SmithBucklin. "Tech Image is helping their clients achieve their goals through dynamic digital storytelling."Tech Image has redefined digital content marketing and achieved a new level of success in the past year. Its digital hybrid programs integrate earned media with advertising and social media to deliver brand influence and growth–generating results for their clients. The agency represents businesses ranging from start–ups to nationally recognized brands. It also provides services to professional business, trade, healthcare and technology associations."On behalf of the entire Tech Image team, we are thrilled to be recognized for the innovative strategies we use to help our clients succeed," said Tech Image President Dan O'Brien. "These awards — some of the top honors in the PR industry — are testament to how we've disrupted public relations practices in this digital age. By leveraging the latest techniques, we show our clients there is a better way to tell their stories."O'Brien added, "No other agency executes PR programs with such a creative mash–up of digital capabilities and strategies. Tech Image has expertise in five specific PR and marketing disciplines—public relations, positioning, social media marketing, content creation and communications consulting—and blends them to accelerate a client's success."About SmithBucklinSmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740.About Tech ImageTech Image is an award–winning national digital PR firm that uses the latest digital strategies to help clients tell their stories more efficiently and effectively. Specializing in digital channels, which both increases visibility and lowers costs, Tech Image leverages the latest technologies to improve clients' targeted reach and marketplace impact. The firm provides digital PR services, including strategic message consulting, media and analyst relations, content creation, digital advertising and social media programs, for some of the world's leading companies. Representative clients include Allstate Insurance, Bosch, the Chicago Innovation Awards, NEC Display Solutions, SAVO Group and SKILSAW. In 2016, PR News named Tech Image as its Digital PR Agency of the Year. Tech Image is a wholly owned subsidiary of SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. For more information about Tech Image, please visit www.techimage.com Tweet



