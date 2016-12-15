trending Sponsored Content

Orbus Donates to DuPage County's Toys for Tots Program

Tweet 12/15/2016

Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is honored to announce that for the third year in a row, the company donated several boxes filled with toys to the DuPage County Toys for Tots. The company raised just over $1,600 in contributions, and volunteers worked with local businesses to shop for toys. The donated toys will be distributed by the local Toys for Tots organization to children in need throughout DuPage County, IL during the week of December 19th.



Throughout the year, Orbus dedicates itself to giving back to the communities surrounding its Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV manufacturing and production facilities. The DuPage County Toys for Tots program provides a new toy to disadvantaged children at Christmastime to share and spread a message of hope, and was an ideal choice for the company to wrap up a year of charitable contributions. From November 14 – December 7, Orbus employees donated monetary and toy donations, gathering $1,276 to be put towards the purchase of toys, along with a box of toys brought in by staff.



After fundraising completed, a team of Orbus employees visited local businesses to shop for toys that would fit the needs of the Toys for Tots program, gathering and packing into large boxes in the lobby of the Woodridge facility. Employees were also encouraged to bring toy donations of their own to add, with one department donating $150 worth of toys. A generous donation by Target® in Yorkville, IL added an additional $300 to the total used by volunteer shoppers to purchase toys. On Tuesday, December 13th, Marine LCpl Steven Collins accompanied a truck pickup of the boxes of toys from Orbus. The toys will be sorted for distribution at a local Toys for Tots warehouse and handed out to the disadvantaged children across the county. After all children in DuPage County who are in need receive a toy, any overflow will then be sent to other Illinois counties in need.



Orbus is honored to have once again participated in the fundraising for, collection and donation of toys for the DuPage County Toys for Tots program.



For more information, go to





