|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 30th Annual Sizzle Awards People
ExhibitForce Senior VP of Business Development Gwen Hill, CTSM, Named EDPA President EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
Jury Panel Announced for EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2017 EuroShop Awards Company News
Debbie Parrott Acquires Highmark TechSystems Awards
K2 Fabrication and Design Named a Top Workplace Award Winner of the Inland Empire 2016 by Press Enterprise Company News
Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Orbus Donates to DuPage County's Toys for Tots Program
12/15/2016
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is honored to announce that for the third year in a row, the company donated several boxes filled with toys to the DuPage County Toys for Tots. The company raised just over $1,600 in contributions, and volunteers worked with local businesses to shop for toys. The donated toys will be distributed by the local Toys for Tots organization to children in need throughout DuPage County, IL during the week of December 19th.
Throughout the year, Orbus dedicates itself to giving back to the communities surrounding its Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV manufacturing and production facilities. The DuPage County Toys for Tots program provides a new toy to disadvantaged children at Christmastime to share and spread a message of hope, and was an ideal choice for the company to wrap up a year of charitable contributions. From November 14 – December 7, Orbus employees donated monetary and toy donations, gathering $1,276 to be put towards the purchase of toys, along with a box of toys brought in by staff.
After fundraising completed, a team of Orbus employees visited local businesses to shop for toys that would fit the needs of the Toys for Tots program, gathering and packing into large boxes in the lobby of the Woodridge facility. Employees were also encouraged to bring toy donations of their own to add, with one department donating $150 worth of toys. A generous donation by Target® in Yorkville, IL added an additional $300 to the total used by volunteer shoppers to purchase toys. On Tuesday, December 13th, Marine LCpl Steven Collins accompanied a truck pickup of the boxes of toys from Orbus. The toys will be sorted for distribution at a local Toys for Tots warehouse and handed out to the disadvantaged children across the county. After all children in DuPage County who are in need receive a toy, any overflow will then be sent to other Illinois counties in need.
Orbus is honored to have once again participated in the fundraising for, collection and donation of toys for the DuPage County Toys for Tots program.
For more information, go to www.orbus.com.
Contact:
kaylinj@orbus.com
More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|