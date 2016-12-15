|
|
|
|
|
People
Harry Shade Joins CHOPS/Invirtua Team as the Chief of Outreach and Opportunity
12/15/2016
The CHOPS/Invirtua Team is pleased to announce the addition of Harry Shade as the Chief of Outreach and Opportunity (COO). He joins the company after a highly successful career in business development in the Real Estate and Corporate Training sectors, while heading his own successful businesses for the past 22 years. He is an experienced business coach, mentor and personal/professional development expert.
"Harry is passionate and driven to grow our organization into the #1 provider of “live animation” avatars to the trade show, conference, special event industries," said Gary Jesch, Founder. "He’s strategic, creative and agile and is up-to-date on what’s happening with you and your clients."
Harry resides in Las Vegas, NV, with his wife and three children. Welcome Harry Shade to CHOPS & Associates and Invirtua! You can also easily reach him at harry.shade@chops.com or by calling him directly at 614-206-0686.
About Chops and Associates Live Animation
We attract and engage audiences of all ages with 3D interactive avatars that can speak with people in real time, in person, using live animation. We serve exhibitors at trade shows, producers, corporate event planners, special event professionals and webcasters. For more information go to www.chops.com.
Contact:
gary@chops.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|