Core-apps to Release Showcase XD in Early 2017

Tweet 12/15/2016

Core-apps, the leading technology platform for the events industry, today announced that the company will release second-screen engagement tool Showcase XD™ in early 2017, a new product that was previewed at last week’s IAEE Expo! Expo! Event.



The new technology powers interactive product content through a tablet, tracks the attendee’s user experience, provides automated follow up and allows exhibitors to data mine the analytics for sales opportunities.



“We created Showcase XD to bridge the gap between the booth and a data-rich digital experience and to solve the problem of following up with attendees who have expressed interest in products and services at the booth,” explains Core-apps CEO Jay Tokosch. “It provides a new level of engagement, nurturing and results to booths of any size. This product helps support the future of the booth experience.”



The new feature reflects Core-apps’ dedication to creating innovative products for event organizers to sell through to their customers.



“Showcase XD gives event organizers an innovative new product to market to exhibitors,” says Tokosch. “Currently exhibitors would need to spend time and money creating a custom digital catalog for their booth, and worry about connectivity keeping it live. Showcase XD solves this problem by providing an out-of-the-box solution to power these types of content experiences without the need for WiFi.”



He adds, “We heard from a lot of organizers at last week’s IAEE Expo!Expo!, that the product is a natural fit for exhibitors interested in adding a digital layer to their booth. They also felt the experience tracking and data mining capabilities were powerful, unique and can help their exhibitors save money on costly printed materials. We are confident that Showcase XD will be a game-changing revenue channel for organizers and a cost-effective tool for exhibitors that closes the loop on the booth sales process.”



Early adopters of the new technology include Informa, Convexx’s SHOT Show, Texas Restaurant Association and the Association of Legal Administrators.



Core-apps plans to provide organizers with a suite of marketing materials to complement their sales process. The new feature will be available for iPad in early 2017 with an Android version coming Q2 2017. For more information on Showcase XD, contact Core-apps at info@core-apps.com.





About Core-apps Core-apps is the leading provider of event technology for the Trade Show and Events Industry. The company supports more than 50% of the Top 250 Trade Shows and is the only event technology platform offering Event Management, Mobile Apps, Beacons and Kiosks as 4 tier-one solutions. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in Arnold, Maryland and serves customers around the globe. For more information visit





