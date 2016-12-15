trending Sponsored Content

IFES Masterclass in CapeTown Features Inspiring Presentations and Interactive Workshops

Tweet 12/15/2016

Almost 40 Marketing Professionals, Architects, Designers and Project Managers met on 23-25 November 2016 for the first IFES Master Class in Cape Town. The event should bring together three days of inspiring presentations, interactive workshops, best practice examples and extended networking! And that’s what it did.







In her inimitable way, Karla Juegel led the event professionally and showed many examples and explain what is necessary to transfer marketing messages into the third dimension. In addition to fantastic and lively lectures by inspiring speakers from a wide range of disciplines, the event offered participants the chance to attend key-note presentations, meet IFES members & friends, interact in workshops at the "No. 1 South Africa Conference Center" in Cape Town.



The combination of a variety of lectures as Klara Tihanyi, Andrew Ross, Eddie Choi, Hans de Wit and Stefan Ebeling in relaxed sessions was enthusiastically received by all participants. The bandwidth between the lectures on the missing link, rebranding, form follows content and challenge of visualization was particularly valuable.



A special highlight was the organization of the fantastic evening events at the Milnerton Golf Club and Durbanville Hills wine estate. Those events were used for final discussions around the global exhibition industry. For these valuable discussions there is often little time left at trade fairs and events.



For Carmen Schinzl from the IFES Office it was a great opportunity to meet parts of the IFES family after the IFES Wolrd summit for the second time. ”This is an important for me to do my daily work within the IFES office. To know people on a face-to-face basis helps a lot when communication to each other,” stated Carmen.



A tremedous thank you goes to Scan display with all the efforts they take to make the first issue of ”IFES Master Class” a great success and memorable event.



For more information about the International Federation of Exhibition and Event Services, go to





