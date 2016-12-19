trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE Adds Two New First-time Exhibitors This Week

12/19/2016

Exhibitor Media Group, the leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, announces its annual



This week's new exhibitors are: ExhibitPower

TurnoutNow "We would like to congratulate these innovative companies on their decision," said Randy Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "Based on feedback from new exhibitors in previous years, I think they will be very happy at the level of engagement and purchasing power of EXHIBITORLIVE attendees."



EXHIBITORLIVE, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, March 12-16, 2017. It's the most comprehensive educational event and exhibition for trade show and event marketing professionals. Produced by EXHIBITOR magazine, the conference is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their marketing performance.



The Exhibit Hall at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 is North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event suppliers, and it is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 buying shows in America.



"The Exhibit Hall is where you will find the latest products and resources shaping the future of exhibiting and corporate event programs," continued Acker. "It's a highly-efficient way to source trade show products and solutions."



View the current exhibitor list at



Key Attendee Stats: EXHIBITOR LIVE attendees average 28 shows and 16 events per year

attendees average 28 shows and 16 events per year 99% of attendees have the power to make purchase decisions

84% attend no other related meeting or event

65% exhibit overseas

52% are first-time attendees

30% control annual face-to-face marketing budgets exceeding $1 million Admission to the Exhibit Hall is just $150 in advance, but is included at no cost with any session or workshop registration. For information about attending the Exhibit Hall at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to



The Exhibit Hall is currently 75% sold out, with more than 50,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space already reserved. For exhibiting information, download the





About ExhibitPower

ExhibitPower is a technology company, founded and developed by industry experts. Its SaaS based solution removes the immense administrative, physical and logistical burdens indigenous to this industry, which keep them from maximizing their returns. ExhibitPower is easy to deploy, highly intuitive, and addresses these challenges. Learn more at



About TurnoutNow

TurnoutNow is a cloud-based, data analytics technology that uses wearable beacons to deliver high resolution behavioral data to the events industry. Our product does not require an attendee mobile app so any event can use our technology. For more information go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









