EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor
12/16/2016
Trade show managers are often confused about the roles unions play in show floor labor. Terminology is often misunderstood, and to make matters worse, the rules can differ from city to city - and even from venue to venue within the same city.
To help dispel the myths and cut through the confusion, three veteran trade show industry professionals will join forces to present an educational session on Monday, March 13th at EXHIBITORLIVE, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
"Our session will provide insight from three different perspectives: EAC, exhibitor, and union rep," said Amanda Helgemoe, founder of Nuvista Event Management Services and Events committee chair for the EDPA Foundation. "The information in this session will put attendees in a position to better manage their budget, and in most cases will help them lower their costs."
"The union wage increases are NOT the reason rates have increased 5-10 times the rate of inflation," said Kenneth Viscovich, who currently serves as the National Representative for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, who will partner with Helgemoe and Glenda Brungardt, CTSM, to lead this session. "With planning and knowledge, our session participants will be empowered and can use this knowledge to better manage their budgets and union engagements."
Their session, titled "Show Floor Labor: Busting the Myths About Unions," will detail:
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information go to www.ctsm.com.
For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/session.asp?ID=M201.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
