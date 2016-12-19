trending Sponsored Content

Exhibitor Media Group President Randal Acker Leads General Session at EDPA ACCESS

Tweet 12/19/2016

The Exhibit Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) convened its annual ACCESS conference in Orlando, Florida on November 29 – December 2. This gathering included nearly 300 exhibit builders, agencies, contractors and suppliers to the trade show and event industry.



The Friday morning general session, titled “Partnering with Show Management: An Industry Dialogue,” featured a panel presentation moderated by Randal Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group, providing a dialogue that included a panel of industry leaders who share a common commitment and passion for trade show and event marketing.



The general session panel included: Randal Acker: President and COO, Exhibitor Media Group

David DuBois: President and CEO, International Association of Exhibitions and Events

Julie Smith: SVP National Sales GES, past-chairperson IAEE & chair elect ESCA

Ryan Strowger: SVP of Exhibitions, Conferences & Sales, IAAPA & Chairperson IAEE

Susanne Skinner: Director, Global Event Marketing, Infinidat The panel provided insights for the audience on both the show organizer and the exhibitor perspectives on trade shows and events.



“We were excited to bring this 'all-industry' panel to ACCESS to create a conversation between the various stakeholders in trade shows,” said Jeff Provost, EDPA Executive Director.



The conversation covered the importance of stakeholder conversations, “big data”, technology, changes in how trade shows are being executed, exhibit builder- client relationships, international exhibiting growth and sophistication, proprietary events execution by corporate brands, safety and security initiatives and industry advocacy.



Pictured above: David DuBois, President & CEO, IAEE; Susanne Skinner, Director, Global Event Marketing, Infinidat; Randal Acker, President & COO, Exhibitor Media Group; Julie Smith, SVP National Sales, GES;Ryan Strowger, SVP of Exhibitions, Conferences & Sales, IAAPA; Jeff Provost, Executive Director, EDPA







“The Exhibitions Mean Business campaign is critical to showcasing the importance of trade shows and events in our economy,” said David DuBois, President and CEO, IAEE. “Exhibitions Day is one element in helping our legislators understand our industry.”



The session reinforced the growing importance of exhibit builders and agencies, and their role in helping their clients execute their trade show and event programs. Client-side panelist Susanne Skinner of Infinidat further reinforced the importance of her builder as a true partner in her program.



"It is critical that we take the time to understand how our industry is evolving and create venues like this at EDPA to foster conversations with the various stakeholders that will keep face to face marketing relevant for generations to come," continued Acker.





