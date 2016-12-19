|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News
Exhibitor Media Group President Randal Acker Leads General Session at EDPA ACCESS
12/19/2016
The Exhibit Designers and Producers Association (EDPA) convened its annual ACCESS conference in Orlando, Florida on November 29 – December 2. This gathering included nearly 300 exhibit builders, agencies, contractors and suppliers to the trade show and event industry.
The Friday morning general session, titled “Partnering with Show Management: An Industry Dialogue,” featured a panel presentation moderated by Randal Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group, providing a dialogue that included a panel of industry leaders who share a common commitment and passion for trade show and event marketing.
The general session panel included:
“We were excited to bring this 'all-industry' panel to ACCESS to create a conversation between the various stakeholders in trade shows,” said Jeff Provost, EDPA Executive Director.
The conversation covered the importance of stakeholder conversations, “big data”, technology, changes in how trade shows are being executed, exhibit builder- client relationships, international exhibiting growth and sophistication, proprietary events execution by corporate brands, safety and security initiatives and industry advocacy.
“The Exhibitions Mean Business campaign is critical to showcasing the importance of trade shows and events in our economy,” said David DuBois, President and CEO, IAEE. “Exhibitions Day is one element in helping our legislators understand our industry.”
The session reinforced the growing importance of exhibit builders and agencies, and their role in helping their clients execute their trade show and event programs. Client-side panelist Susanne Skinner of Infinidat further reinforced the importance of her builder as a true partner in her program.
"It is critical that we take the time to understand how our industry is evolving and create venues like this at EDPA to foster conversations with the various stakeholders that will keep face to face marketing relevant for generations to come," continued Acker.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
