EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries

Tweet 12/21/2016

EXHIBITOR Magazine’s



The competition is sponsored by Access TCA Inc., one of the largest independently owned face-to-face marketing companies in North America. All stands in halls four and five will be automatically entered into the competition free of charge. Stands in all other halls are eligible, but stand managers or designers/fabricators need to complete an online entry form and remit a nominal fee.



Entries will be judged by a panel of eight international design experts. During the show, the jury panel will score all entries, and Winners and Honorable Mentions in three size-based categories will be announced at the show, where Winners will also receive a trophy.



All Honorable Mentions and Winners will be automatically entered in the People's Choice category. Visitors to www.ExhibitorOnline.com will vote to select one winner, which will be announced at EuroShop 2017 and honored with a trophy. In addition, winning projects will be profiled on ExhibitorOnline.com, announced via press release, and considered for coverage in EXHIBITOR magazine.



The early bird deadline is Feb. 13, 2017 ($75), and the final deadline is Feb. 20, 2017 ($100). For additional information, visit





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



About Access TCA

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com











