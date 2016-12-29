trending Sponsored Content

beMatrix Wins 2016 EDDIE Award for its beCreative Campaign in EXHIBITOR Magazine

Tweet 12/29/2016

The 62nd Annual EDPA ACCESS took place in Orlando, FL, from November 30 through December 2, 2016. During the show, beMatrix® was awarded the 2016 Eddie Award for its beCreative Campaign in EXHIBITOR Magazine.



Many attendees enjoyed a few days of learning and networking at the only executive conference for designers, builders, and suppliers of exhibits and experiences.



This year’s agenda included an exciting line-up of speakers, who presented information on the latest trends and best practices that will help position exhibit industry professionals grow their businesses by providing the best experiences for their clients.



As a trusted authority in the exhibition industry, beMatrix® displayed its new 360° Solution. Contact Melisa Burrell at m.burrell@bematrix.us with any questions.



We could not have done it without the help of all our partners and the amazing work they have constructed with the beMatrix System," said Burrell.



For more information about beMatrix, go to www.bematrix.us





Contact:

m.burrell@bematrix.us











More information about beMatrix USA...





