Unique Venues CEO Michele Nichols Releases Top Predictions for Event Planning in 2017

Tweet 12/29/2016

Staying on top of the latest industry trends and predicting what will be trending in the future is key to staying relevant and competitive in your field. This is true in event and meeting planning. Every year, venues and planners ask themselves, "What will lead to successful events in the new year?"



Michele Nichols, Founder and CEO of Unique Venues, a marketing and membership organization that connects meeting planners with non-traditional meeting and event space, recently released her top predictions for event planning in 2017.



Here are a few of her predictions for the new year: We will see the strongest hotel seller's market since the early 2000's.

Most new hotels being built are limited service, so more rooms than meeting space will come online. This will continue to put a squeeze on meeting space, particularly for day meetings.

WiFi will continue to be a profit center for traditional venues offering it complementary in public space but charging per head per day in meeting rooms.

Event apps fostering attendee engagement and matchmaking will continue to gain popularity and become must-haves at conferences.

Pop-up meetings will become more popular. Think empty lots, warehouses and rooftops.

Real-time polling, surveys and allowing attendees to ask speakers questions during the presentation will become more commonplace.

Helping to connect likeminded people before, during and after an event will become standard.

Planners will embrace a venue's space and work with what the venue has to offer rather than trying to transform it.





Contact:

nromeo@webimax.com









