Company News
Corcoran Expositions Announces New Trade Show Management Contract and Existing Client Renewal
12/29/2016
Corcoran Expositions, one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, today announced that they have been retained to manage one new trade show and have renewed with an existing client.
“We are extremely pleased to be working with the American Dental Hygienists Association, as well as the International City/County Management Association, cosponsor of the National Brownfields Training Conference, in producing their upcoming trade shows,” said Tom Corcoran, founder of the 26-year-old Corcoran Expositions. “We pride ourselves on our long client relationships, so are always thrilled when an existing client decides to continue working with us, as is the case with the International City/County Management Association who have been a client for 15 years and who we have partnered with for the National Brownfields Training Conference since 2011. We hope that the American Dental Hygienists Association also becomes a long-term client.”
For the Chicago-based, American Dental Hygienists Association, Corcoran Expositions will provide exhibit sales and management services for the “CLL 2017 94th Annual Session,” to be held in Jacksonville, FL in 2017, and in Columbus, OH in 2018. The most recent show featured nsf 15,000 and drew 1800 attendees and 130 exhibitors.
For the Washington, DC-based based International City/County Management Association, Corcoran Expositions will provide exhibit sales, sponsorship sales and management services for the “2017 National Brownfields Training Conference,” to be held in Pittsburgh, PA. The most recent show featured nsf 13,000 and drew 3,000 attendees and 120 exhibitors.
Corcoran Expositions is one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, having produced more than 700 conventions in 100 cities over the past 26 years. With an average client relationship of 10 years, Corcoran Expositions has perfected the ability to quickly learn new industries and markets to successfully compel thousands of companies to exhibit at the expos they manage. For more information, go to www.corcexpo.com.
Contact:
john.vita@jsvcom.com
