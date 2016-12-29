|
|
Awards, Company News
Shoflo's Event Production Software Wins International Technology Innovation Award
12/29/2016
Shoflo, Orlando based event software company, was announced the winner of this year's Tech & Innovation Watch Award presented by ibtm world in partnership with EventMB. Regarded by many as the most significant technology award for the meetings industry, the announcement was made Wednesday November 30th 2016 at the ibtm world conference in Barcelona, Spain.
Shoflo is a software platform designed specifically for event planners and event production teams who are frustrated with spreadsheet based, printed workflows. Shoflo enables meeting planners and their audio/visual teams to build and collaborate on show rundowns, schedules and share documents in real time on any device. All edits save instantly and are seen by everyone immediately, keeping everyone in sync. Shoflo offers industry specific features including custom column views and auto tracking throughout the show. Shoflo also helps meeting planners & their clients achieve green initiatives and say they no longer print any production documents on show site.
Stephen Bowles, Founder & CEO of Shoflo spoke of what this will mean to his company. "It's an absolute honor to receive this award from ibtm world and EventMB. Shoflo is more than just a new software widget, we are changing the behavior of an entire industry for the better. To win this prestigious global award at ibtm is such an encouragement and validation for my team and the industry as whole."
Shoflo is used on events around the world every day ranging from large corporate conferences to small breakout rooms. Shoflo is proud to work with a wide range of excellent event teams - creative agencies like Drury Design Dynamics (New York), Cramer (Boston), and KBOgroup (Grand Rapids); sports teams like the Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets, and Los Angeles Rams; & talented production teams like Walmart, TEDx, Mary Kay and Church On The Move.
Established in 2000, the ibtm world Technology & Innovation Watch Award is the longest running of its kind and regarded by many as the most significant technology award for the meetings industry. The award is judged by a panel of international industry professionals with different backgrounds and expertise's but all looking for the next market-changing innovation that could revolutionize the meetings and events sector. They scored the entries based on innovation, completeness of concept, and value to the meetings industry.
To connect with Shoflo's founder Stephen Bowles, please email him at 138190@email4pr.com.
For more information about Shoflo, visit www.Shoflo.tv.
Contact:
138190@email4pr.com
|
|
|
