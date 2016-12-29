trending Sponsored Content

Convention Data Services Signs the American Telemedicine Association as New Client

The American Telemedicine Association (ATA) has selected Convention Data Services (CDS) as its new trusted registration partner. The contract runs through 2018 and calls for CDS to provide full registration and lead retrieval services, along with housing and membership integrations for two events: the ATA International Conference & Tradeshow and the ATA Fall Forum.



ATA, the largest telehealth-focused organization, produces these two events to help educate industry professionals and transform healthcare by improving the quality, equity and affordability of healthcare throughout the world. The use of telemedicine has become a multi-billion dollar industry and is now becoming integrated into the ongoing operations of hospitals, specialty departments, home health agencies, private physician offices as well as consumer’s homes and workplaces. With this advance, these two events require a streamlined registration process and the latest lead retrieval technology for their tech-savvy attendees and exhibitors.



“ATA is a growing organization with a strong focus on innovation and technology. We chose CDS as our new registration vendor because of their experience and commitment to our goals. We believe their innovative and flexible approach will best meet the needs of our members and event attendees,” says Courtney Mesmer, CMP, Director of Meetings and Events, American Telemedicine Association.



“CDS is pleased to partner with the American Telemedicine Association. Innovation and technology are at the core of our commitment to providing our clients with the tools they need for a successful event. Our event team will support ATA and their events with comprehensive, hands-on customer service to help them achieve their event goals,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.





About Convention Data Services – CDS

Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. For more information go to



About American Telemedicine Association – ATA

The American Telemedicine Association is the leading international resource and advocate promoting the use of advanced remote medical technologies. ATA and its diverse membership work to fully integrate telemedicine into healthcare systems to improve quality, equity, and affordability of healthcare throughout the world. Established in 1993, ATA is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information go to





Contact:

vickie@silverlevinson.com









