Company News
TLS Productions, Inc. Creates the John Briggs Endowed Scholarship for Eastern Michigan University's Entertainment & Design Technology Program
12/29/2016
TLS Productions, Inc. has partnered with Eastern Michigan University to create the John Briggs Endowed Scholarship for EMU's Entertainment & Design Technology program. This scholarship creates a legacy at Eastern Michigan University by honoring John Briggs for his devoted service to the entertainment industry and the field of theatre technology.
This scholarship honors the passion, dedication, and commitment to the field of theatrical technology by Eastern Michigan University Alumnus - John Briggs. Over the years, John Briggs and TLS Productions, Inc. have generously given their time and equipment to assure EMU Theatre productions are of the highest quality, while using the most cutting-edge technology. EMU students appreciate the opportunity to work with state-of-the-art technology that prepares them for their professional careers in technical theatre. The scholarship is awarded annually to an Eastern Michigan University student majoring in Entertainment Design & Technology.
To donate to this scholarship in John's honor, you may do so by downloading the scholarship brochure, available here.
For more information call the Eastern Michigan University Foundation at 734-484-1322 or visit www.emich.edu/cmta/theatre_arts/entertainment.php.
You may also contact TLS Productions for further information on the scholarship and learn how to donate at www.tlsproductionsinc.com/contact-us/
Contact:
info@tlsproductionsinc.com
