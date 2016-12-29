|
|
|
|
|
People
Apollo Design Technology, Inc. Hires Matt Green as Production Supervisor
12/29/2016
Apollo Design Technology, Inc. announces the appointment of Matt Green as Production Supervisor. In this role, Green supervises production and ensures productivity and quality requirements of the finished products.
“It’s great to have Matt and his technical skills on the Apollo team. His service attitude and dedication are impressive and will help us to continue to grow.”, said Mr. Joel Nichols, president of Apollo Design.
Prior to joining Apollo Design, Green worked as a Production Supervisor at Zimmer Biomet, Inc. He served in the United States Air Force as an Airborne Intelligence Officer, was stationed overseas for four years and deployed several times in support of military operations in the middle east. Green holds a Bachelor’s Degree in History from The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina.
“I am extremely excited and humbled to join an innovative company like Apollo Design. I am looking forward to working alongside a highly capable and experienced team and relish the challenge in continuing to make Apollo a success,” Green said.
About Apollo Design Technology
For nearly a quarter of a century, Apollo Design® has been one of the world’s leading innovators, manufacturers and distributors of gobos, fixtures, color filters and related equipment and accessories for the lighting profession. We collaborate with clients to create and execute the most effective and appropriate lighting for their events and business needs. Our expertise is in consultation that inspires and delivers intriguing effects. For more information, please contact Apollo Design Technology at 260-497-9191 or visit www.ApolloDesign.net.
Contact:
Marketing@ApolloDesign.net
|
|
|
|
|
|
