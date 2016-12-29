trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

AVID Labs LLC Hires Nick Burchell as Mechanical Engineering Technologist

Tweet 12/29/2016

AVID Labs®, LLC. announces the appointment of Nick Burchell as Mechanical Engineering Technologist. In this role, Burchell will help create efficient solutions to the development of processes and products. He will be involved at all stages of a product, from research and development to design and manufacture through to product release.



“Nick’s technical skills and work ethic make him a great fit for the AVID Labs® team.”, said Mr. Joel Nichols, president of AVID Labs®.



Prior to joining AVID Labs®, Burchell was with the Army National Guard as an Officer Candidate Cadet. He then commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, and currently serves as an Aviation Officer. In this role, he is responsible for transportation, logistics and execution of training operations. Burchell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. He was presented the Title of Distinguished Military Graduate - Top 20% of graduating Army ROTC cadets in the nation.



“I am thrilled to take what I learned at university and apply it.” said Burchell. “I have already learned a great deal from very knowledgeable co-workers. I look forward to challenging future projects.”





About AVID Labs® LLC

AVID Labs® is a product design company who partners with clients to create innovative, functional, elegant products. Their clients include inventors, startups, Fortune 500 companies and everyone in between. AVID Labs® proven expertise is in the conception, design, engineering services and manufacturing of unique products. For more information, call 260-969-9225 or visit





Contact:

Marketing@AVIDLabs.com









AVID Labs®, LLC. announces the appointment of Nick Burchell as Mechanical Engineering Technologist. In this role, Burchell will help create efficient solutions to the development of processes and products. He will be involved at all stages of a product, from research and development to design and manufacture through to product release.“Nick’s technical skills and work ethic make him a great fit for the AVID Labs® team.”, said Mr. Joel Nichols, president of AVID Labs®.Prior to joining AVID Labs®, Burchell was with the Army National Guard as an Officer Candidate Cadet. He then commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, and currently serves as an Aviation Officer. In this role, he is responsible for transportation, logistics and execution of training operations. Burchell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. He was presented the Title of Distinguished Military Graduate - Top 20% of graduating Army ROTC cadets in the nation.“I am thrilled to take what I learned at university and apply it.” said Burchell. “I have already learned a great deal from very knowledgeable co-workers. I look forward to challenging future projects.”About AVID Labs® LLCAVID Labs® is a product design company who partners with clients to create innovative, functional, elegant products. Their clients include inventors, startups, Fortune 500 companies and everyone in between. AVID Labs® proven expertise is in the conception, design, engineering services and manufacturing of unique products. For more information, call 260-969-9225 or visit www.AVIDLabs.com Tweet



