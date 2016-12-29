|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 30th Annual Sizzle Awards People
ExhibitForce Senior VP of Business Development Gwen Hill, CTSM, Named EDPA President EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
Jury Panel Announced for EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2017 EuroShop Awards Company News
Debbie Parrott Acquires Highmark TechSystems Awards
K2 Fabrication and Design Named a Top Workplace Award Winner of the Inland Empire 2016 by Press Enterprise Company News
Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
AVID Labs LLC Hires Nick Burchell as Mechanical Engineering Technologist
12/29/2016
AVID Labs®, LLC. announces the appointment of Nick Burchell as Mechanical Engineering Technologist. In this role, Burchell will help create efficient solutions to the development of processes and products. He will be involved at all stages of a product, from research and development to design and manufacture through to product release.
“Nick’s technical skills and work ethic make him a great fit for the AVID Labs® team.”, said Mr. Joel Nichols, president of AVID Labs®.
Prior to joining AVID Labs®, Burchell was with the Army National Guard as an Officer Candidate Cadet. He then commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant, and currently serves as an Aviation Officer. In this role, he is responsible for transportation, logistics and execution of training operations. Burchell holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne. He was presented the Title of Distinguished Military Graduate - Top 20% of graduating Army ROTC cadets in the nation.
“I am thrilled to take what I learned at university and apply it.” said Burchell. “I have already learned a great deal from very knowledgeable co-workers. I look forward to challenging future projects.”
About AVID Labs® LLC
AVID Labs® is a product design company who partners with clients to create innovative, functional, elegant products. Their clients include inventors, startups, Fortune 500 companies and everyone in between. AVID Labs® proven expertise is in the conception, design, engineering services and manufacturing of unique products. For more information, call 260-969-9225 or visit www.AVIDLabs.com.
Contact:
Marketing@AVIDLabs.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|