trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News

BoothConstructions.com GmbH to Unveil Innovation at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 12/29/2016

Trade show and event planners are exploring new vistas and avenues to make exhibitions a more profitable experience. In keeping with this, BoothConstructions.com, your European partner for worldwide exhibitions is coming up at



Attendees at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 will have an opportunity to: Meet the upper echelons of the company; Gizela Rozwadowska-Mylka and Anurag Madaan (Co-founders, joint CEOs), and Manish Bhambhani (Vice President) along with their teams.

Experience the ease of doing a trade show with BoothConstructions.com global turnkey exhibition solutions.

Form strategic alliances with the exhibition managers worldwide.

Indulge in an exclusive conversation at the VIP lounge of BoothConstructions.com with sparkling wine and tantalizing cheese. The VIP lounge will provide great networking opportunities among trade show professionals.

Seize the meticulous creations of the year 2016.

Witness a unique amalgamation of technology and live experiences. “The learning opportunities at every EXHIBITORLIVE are ceaseless. In just five days of the event, we take back along with us a plethora of knowledge. This is what keeps us inspired to return to the conference year by year.” said Anurag Madaan, the co-founder, and CEO of Booth Constructions. “For the year 2017, we look forward to meeting the influential trade show marketers and managers and showcasing them a unique blend of creativity and technology. We aim to concoct a healthy relationship with the exhibitors as strategic management partners and solution providers.”



The passionate booth designing and building exhibit house has a profession setup in Europe and the Middle East. With its in-house team of designers, builders and operations team, Booth Constructions has successfully provided incomparable stand solutions in 30 countries.



Join Booth Constructions at stand no. 1733 on any day from March 13, 2017, till March 15, 2017.





About BoothConstructions.com

Founded over a decade ago, BoothConstructions.com is an established exhibit house, inspired to create an impactful trade show experience for the exhibitors The service provider offers wide range of exhibition solutions; designing, building, shipping, installation, booth management and dismantle. With its comprehensive services and visually appealing stands,





Contact:

anurag@boothconstructions.com









Trade show and event planners are exploring new vistas and avenues to make exhibitions a more profitable experience. In keeping with this, BoothConstructions.com, your European partner for worldwide exhibitions is coming up at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 to unveil a new way to do trade shows, and add greater value to the industry.Attendees at EXHIBITOR2017 will have an opportunity to:“The learning opportunities at every EXHIBITORare ceaseless. In just five days of the event, we take back along with us a plethora of knowledge. This is what keeps us inspired to return to the conference year by year.” said Anurag Madaan, the co-founder, and CEO of Booth Constructions. “For the year 2017, we look forward to meeting the influential trade show marketers and managers and showcasing them a unique blend of creativity and technology. We aim to concoct a healthy relationship with the exhibitors as strategic management partners and solution providers.”The passionate booth designing and building exhibit house has a profession setup in Europe and the Middle East. With its in-house team of designers, builders and operations team, Booth Constructions has successfully provided incomparable stand solutions in 30 countries.Join Booth Constructions at stand no. 1733 on any day from March 13, 2017, till March 15, 2017.About BoothConstructions.comFounded over a decade ago, BoothConstructions.com is an established exhibit house, inspired to create an impactful trade show experience for the exhibitors The service provider offers wide range of exhibition solutions; designing, building, shipping, installation, booth management and dismantle. With its comprehensive services and visually appealing stands, www.BoothConstructions.com has a strong presence in over 30 countries. Tweet



