New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
BoothConstructions.com GmbH to Unveil Innovation at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017
12/29/2016
Trade show and event planners are exploring new vistas and avenues to make exhibitions a more profitable experience. In keeping with this, BoothConstructions.com, your European partner for worldwide exhibitions is coming up at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 to unveil a new way to do trade shows, and add greater value to the industry.
Attendees at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 will have an opportunity to:
The passionate booth designing and building exhibit house has a profession setup in Europe and the Middle East. With its in-house team of designers, builders and operations team, Booth Constructions has successfully provided incomparable stand solutions in 30 countries.
Join Booth Constructions at stand no. 1733 on any day from March 13, 2017, till March 15, 2017.
About BoothConstructions.com
Founded over a decade ago, BoothConstructions.com is an established exhibit house, inspired to create an impactful trade show experience for the exhibitors The service provider offers wide range of exhibition solutions; designing, building, shipping, installation, booth management and dismantle. With its comprehensive services and visually appealing stands, www.BoothConstructions.com has a strong presence in over 30 countries.
Contact:
anurag@boothconstructions.com
