New Products, EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017
12/29/2016
Large format printing firm Redsmith Graphic Solutions is pleased to announce its sponsorship and participation in EXHIBITORLIVE, the topmost professional development conference for trade show and corporate event marketers in the U.S. The 29th Annual exhibition takes place March 12 – 16 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
In addition to 169 sessions and workshops offered, some 6,000 attendees from around the world can visit more than 200 booths on exhibit. Redsmith Graphic Solutions, a first-time participant, will showcase its uncommon print solutions red-carpet style. Themed “Rock Star Treatment/VIP Service,” the multi-dimensional booth will feature the company’s signature turnkey, customized trade booth services that include design, building, fulfillment, installation and teardown, as well as project management.
“We aim to provide an experience that reflects our passion and commitment to treating each client as a VIP,” says CEO Hatch Cummings Smith Jr. “Our team reaches beyond simply fulfilling printing needs to guide businesses through the entire trade show experience, from start to finish.”
Visitors to the Redsmith booth can expect the full Rockstar treatment, complete with red carpet, photo opportunities and even acoustic guitar giveaways.
“Our goal has always been to surpass expectations, and we plan to make this both fun and resourceful,” Smith adds. “We feel honored to sponsor EXHIBITORLIVE, and for the opportunity to share what we do with trade show professionals from across the globe.”
About Redsmith Graphic Solutions
Redsmith Graphic Solutions, previously known as American Color Labs (ACL), Colour Solutions and 512 Banners, specializes in providing one-stop solutions for large format printing and exhibit display needs. For more information, reach us at www.redsmithgs.com or 210-308-0222.
Contact:
stephanie@creativeblenddesign.com
