Expo Logic Announces New CEU Tracking App, Color Badge Printing

Tweet 12/29/2016

2016 was a full and successful year for Expo Logic. Over the past 12 months, the company has grown substantially, acquired a competitor and launched new services. Here are some company highlights from 2016.



New Session Scanning App Unveiled

Launched earlier this year, TrackPod™ is a convenient session scanning app developed by Expo Logic. This app is expected to become an industry staple due to its ability to track session attendance, limit access to sessions based on an attendee’s registration type and measure how long each attendee remains in a session. With this new cutting-edge technology, meeting planners are now able to measure session popularity in real-time and verify eligible CEU earners. The app can even be used to scan badges for ticketed events therefore eliminating the need for printed tickets. Read more



New Clients Include Fastest Growing Tradeshow in America

Expo Logic welcomed several new clients in 2016 including Jones Lange Lasalle, Rockwell Automation, and the Marijuana Business Expo – just to name a few. The Rockwell Automation Fair, which took place this past November in Atlanta, Georgia, boasted over 13,000 attendees and 150 exhibits. Expo Logic’s lead retrieval, badging, and advance and on-site registration services powered the event. The Marijuana Business Expo, the fastest growing tradeshow in America, also employed Expo Logic’s services in 2016 and will do so again in 2017 at their Spring Expo in May.



Expo Logic Ranked on Inc. 5,000 and Philly 100

For the fourth year in a row, Expo Logic was ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing, privately owned companies in the United States. Securing spot #3014 on Inc. Magazine’s prestigious list reflects the company’s 114% growth over the past three years. Previous honorees have included such companies as Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice and Pandora. Expo Logic was honored to also be ranked among the top 100 fastest growing companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region as part of the Philly 100 annual awards. This is the second year in a row the company has been recognized. Jeff Cooper, President and CEO of Expo Logic, commented, “It is tremendously exciting and validating to see Expo Logic on the Philadelphia 100 list once again this year. We are incredibly proud that our growth has not only been swift, but that it has also been consistent. To me, that speaks to the quality of people we have and the quality of service we provide.”



Expo Logic Acquires EPIC

Event Planning International Corporation (EPIC), a full-service registration and lead retrieval company previously headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., was acquired by Expo Logic in January of 2016. The acquisition added several large event clients to Expo Logic’s portfolio and expanded the company’s registration and equipment capabilities. All account managers and registration professionals from EPIC’s staff were retained and have proven to be a valuable addition to Expo Logic’s team.



Color Badge Printing Launches

New this year, Expo Logic began offering full-color badges and tickets as part of their badge[on]demand™ service. These colorful badges and tickets can be printed on-demand in just a few seconds, making on-site registration a breeze. Color badging allows meeting planners to better brand their event and offer full-color logo sponsorships on badges.



Team Expansion

As Expo Logic's business increases, so does their team of industry professionals. From 2015 to 2016 Expo Logic's staff doubled in size with the addition of EPIC’s employees and the hiring of 17 additional industry professionals. Expo Logic anticipates adding more professionals to the team in 2017 to keep up with the business’ growth.



For more information about Expo Logic, go to





