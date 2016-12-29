trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Exhibit Design and Trade Show Management Provider Creatacor Promotes Staff, Expands Team

Tweet 12/29/2016

Creatacor, Inc., an award-winning exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider in Clifton Park, N.Y., recently expanded the roles of two longtime employees, and added additional staff to their growing team.



Rich Henaghan, now Vice President of Strategic Accounts, will maintain his current responsibilities as a Senior Account Executive, working toward initiative planning and execution. Within his expanded role, Henaghan is eager to support his team as they work to enhance the LEGO® account, and seek additional opportunities through existing client partnerships.



Chuck Law is taking on the role of Manager of Business Development, while also continuing his current responsibilities as a Senior Account Executive. Law is dedicated toward fostering a sales-oriented focus at Creatacor, and will continue his efforts toward mentoring existing staff and pursuing fresh talent.



“Both are tasked with increasing sales performance, and helping our entire customer service team visualize sales opportunities, understand them and then go after them,” said Will Farmer, Creatacor COO. “We’re excited about this next chapter, and know that Rich and Chuck are going to lead us there.”



Heather DeJohn, Adm. Asst. for Client Services, recently completed her third month at Creatacor. She graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a bachelor's degree in Television, Radio & Film. She previously worked as a coordinator for a NYC-based visual effects studio, earning credits on projects such as “The Girl on the Train,” “Vinyl,” and “The Knick.” Heather’s role includes a wide variety of assignments aimed at improving our service level to our clients.



Logistics technician, Joshua Hillis, hired this past summer, works primarily in the packing, shipping and receiving departments. He is an avid programmer, and resides in Greenwich, N.Y.



“We are thrilled to have Heather and Joshua among our ranks,” said Farmer. “Both are dedicated professionals, and we look forward to having their continued support as we grow the Creatacor business.”





About Creatacor, Inc.

Celebrating 28 years in business, Creatacor, Inc., in Clifton Park, NY, offers a full complement of exhibit design, fabrication and management services to trade show exhibitors and event marketers. Creatacor’s wide scope of products include custom exhibits and displays, mobile tours, marketing events, stage sets, museums, and complete trade show program management. Its creative team becomes your strategic trade show and event partner. From the initial consultation through exhibit design and construction, to shipping and installation, their attention to detail and commitment to customer service is paramount to their business philosophy. For more information go to





Contact:

Mary@bakerpublicrelations.com











More information about Creatacor, Inc....





Creatacor, Inc., an award-winning exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider in Clifton Park, N.Y., recently expanded the roles of two longtime employees, and added additional staff to their growing team.Rich Henaghan, now Vice President of Strategic Accounts, will maintain his current responsibilities as a Senior Account Executive, working toward initiative planning and execution. Within his expanded role, Henaghan is eager to support his team as they work to enhance the LEGO® account, and seek additional opportunities through existing client partnerships.Chuck Law is taking on the role of Manager of Business Development, while also continuing his current responsibilities as a Senior Account Executive. Law is dedicated toward fostering a sales-oriented focus at Creatacor, and will continue his efforts toward mentoring existing staff and pursuing fresh talent.“Both are tasked with increasing sales performance, and helping our entire customer service team visualize sales opportunities, understand them and then go after them,” said Will Farmer, Creatacor COO. “We’re excited about this next chapter, and know that Rich and Chuck are going to lead us there.”Heather DeJohn, Adm. Asst. for Client Services, recently completed her third month at Creatacor. She graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a bachelor's degree in Television, Radio & Film. She previously worked as a coordinator for a NYC-based visual effects studio, earning credits on projects such as “The Girl on the Train,” “Vinyl,” and “The Knick.” Heather’s role includes a wide variety of assignments aimed at improving our service level to our clients.Logistics technician, Joshua Hillis, hired this past summer, works primarily in the packing, shipping and receiving departments. He is an avid programmer, and resides in Greenwich, N.Y.“We are thrilled to have Heather and Joshua among our ranks,” said Farmer. “Both are dedicated professionals, and we look forward to having their continued support as we grow the Creatacor business.”About Creatacor, Inc.Celebrating 28 years in business, Creatacor, Inc., in Clifton Park, NY, offers a full complement of exhibit design, fabrication and management services to trade show exhibitors and event marketers. Creatacor’s wide scope of products include custom exhibits and displays, mobile tours, marketing events, stage sets, museums, and complete trade show program management. Its creative team becomes your strategic trade show and event partner. From the initial consultation through exhibit design and construction, to shipping and installation, their attention to detail and commitment to customer service is paramount to their business philosophy. For more information go to www.creatacor.com Tweet



