Stephen Ross Named EDPA Designer of the Year

Tweet 12/29/2016

At EDPA ACCESS 2016 earlier this month, Stephen Ross, VP, Creative, at Access TCA was named Designer of the Year. This award “acknowledges a designer who works diligently to enhance the professional standards of exhibit designers, contributes their talents, creativity and personal time to bring innovation to exhibit design.”



Stephen’s award recognized not only his work at Access and his team building skills but also his grass roots involvement in EDPA at the chapter level (Northeast Chapter) and his involvement in exhibit design degree programs at both Bemidji State and SUNY/FIT. Stephen and his team’s work has been recognized with numerous industry design awards, and he is a very popular speaker at EXHIBITORLIVE.



“Stephen is a very important member of our leadership team,” said Access President, Amy Sondrup. “He challenges us to think differently about almost everything—and in a way that helps us make better decisions. He is extremely deserving of this award, and we are all thrilled for him.





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





Contact:

sross@accesstca.com











