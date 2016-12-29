|
|
|
|
|
Venues & Destinations
Halifax Convention Centre Wins Two IABC Silver Leaf Awards
12/29/2016
The Halifax Convention Centre has once again been recognized for marketing excellence. They have been selected by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) as Silver Leaf Award winners in two categories: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Vehicles and Marketing Communications.
The Centre has been successfully engaging national and international event planners in the design, construction and actual experience of hosting an event in Halifax. Tactics range from targeted direct mail outreach and content marketing to personalized client engagement, integrated with strong digital and social elements.
“Creativity and nimbleness are paramount to be successful in our business,” said Carrie Cussons, acting president and CEO, Halifax Convention Centre Corporation. “We’re proud to be honoured by our industry peers, as we continue to strengthen the reputation of our new Centre and destination.”
The IABC judging panel noted that the convention centre team presented an exceptionally powerful marketing strategy that truly lived the brand’s bold tone and personality. The panel was impressed with the simplicity and elegance of the variety of tactics used, which made the Centre stand out amongst the competition. “This was an exemplary entry in terms of demonstrating the ability of communication to directly influence valid business results,” said the judging panel.
The Halifax Convention Centre’s partner agency, NATIONAL Public Relations, worked with the team to develop a unique approach that seamlessly connects sales efforts with clients to build relationships and establish the facility as best in class.
"It’s a pleasure for us to collaborate and innovate with those who are willing to push boundaries,” comments Sarah Young, Managing Partner, NATIONAL Public Relations. "We're extremely proud of the work we've created with the convention centre team – they truly are a fearless client, and we look forward to building even more success."
About IABC Silver Leaf Awards
Silver Leaf is Canada’s premiere professional awards program celebrating excellence in business communication. It’s a chance for communicators working in all disciplines to receive national industry recognition for outstanding work in the field of communications.
For more information about the Halifax Convention Centre Corporation, go to www.HalifaxConventionCentre.com.
Contact:
sadie@tclns.com
|
