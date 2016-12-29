trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

Phoenix Convention Center Recognized for Performance Excellence

Tweet 12/29/2016

The Southwest Alliance for Excellence (SWAE) has recognized the Phoenix Convention Center (PCC) as one of six recipients of SWAE’s 2016 Performance Excellence Program. The program honors organizations in different industries for excellence in quality, performance and results, and is modeled after the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Program.



PCC completed a comprehensive organizational profile and mid-level application, answering questions assessing seven different criteria: Leadership, Strategy, Customers, Measurement, Workforce, Operations and Results. A team of expert SWAE examiners met with Convention Center staff for a multi-day site visit to verify and clarify information in the application.



“The Phoenix Convention Center is honored and excited about SWAE recognizing our ongoing commitment to excellence,” said PCC Director John Chan. “We look forward to working with SWAE, guiding our team to pursue continuous improvement, employee engagement, customer satisfaction and performance outcomes.”



The SWAE process is the latest step in PCC’s organizational evolution, which includes a “Guest Service Promise” to enhance customer experience and “Pillars of Excellence” setting high standards for employees.



“SWAE is proud to continue empowering organizations to pursue performance excellence, improve outcomes and contribute to the economic strength of their community and state,” said SWAE Executive Director Karen Shepard. “This evaluation process and feedback is one of the best methodologies available to help develop a higher level of organizational performance.”



Other organizations that SWAE is recognizing with Performance Excellence Awards this year are the Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas (Achievement Award). Along with PCC, the following organizations are Commitment Award recipients: Montevista Hospital, Las Vegas; Bristol Global Mobility in Phoenix; Scottsdale Medical Imaging and the Yuma Regional Medical Center.





About the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues

The award-winning Phoenix Convention Center is one of the largest convention venues in the United States. It offers nearly 900,000 square feet of rentable meeting and exhibition space. Established in 1969 as a department of the city of Phoenix, the Phoenix Convention Center is a vital economic enterprise for the state and local economy. The Phoenix Convention Center & Venues include the Phoenix Convention Center, Symphony Hall, Orpheum Theatre and five parking garages.



About the Southwest Alliance for Excellence

Established in 1990, the Southwest Alliance for Excellence is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that advances improvement and excellence in organizations, communities and individuals throughout Arizona, Nevada and Utah by using the Baldrige Criteria.





Contact:

cynthia.weaver@phoenix.gov









The Southwest Alliance for Excellence (SWAE) has recognized the Phoenix Convention Center (PCC) as one of six recipients of SWAE’s 2016 Performance Excellence Program. The program honors organizations in different industries for excellence in quality, performance and results, and is modeled after the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Program.PCC completed a comprehensive organizational profile and mid-level application, answering questions assessing seven different criteria: Leadership, Strategy, Customers, Measurement, Workforce, Operations and Results. A team of expert SWAE examiners met with Convention Center staff for a multi-day site visit to verify and clarify information in the application.“The Phoenix Convention Center is honored and excited about SWAE recognizing our ongoing commitment to excellence,” said PCC Director John Chan. “We look forward to working with SWAE, guiding our team to pursue continuous improvement, employee engagement, customer satisfaction and performance outcomes.”The SWAE process is the latest step in PCC’s organizational evolution, which includes a “Guest Service Promise” to enhance customer experience and “Pillars of Excellence” setting high standards for employees.“SWAE is proud to continue empowering organizations to pursue performance excellence, improve outcomes and contribute to the economic strength of their community and state,” said SWAE Executive Director Karen Shepard. “This evaluation process and feedback is one of the best methodologies available to help develop a higher level of organizational performance.”Other organizations that SWAE is recognizing with Performance Excellence Awards this year are the Nathan Adelson Hospice, Las Vegas (Achievement Award). Along with PCC, the following organizations are Commitment Award recipients: Montevista Hospital, Las Vegas; Bristol Global Mobility in Phoenix; Scottsdale Medical Imaging and the Yuma Regional Medical Center.About the Phoenix Convention Center & VenuesThe award-winning Phoenix Convention Center is one of the largest convention venues in the United States. It offers nearly 900,000 square feet of rentable meeting and exhibition space. Established in 1969 as a department of the city of Phoenix, the Phoenix Convention Center is a vital economic enterprise for the state and local economy. The Phoenix Convention Center & Venues include the Phoenix Convention Center, Symphony Hall, Orpheum Theatre and five parking garages.About the Southwest Alliance for ExcellenceEstablished in 1990, the Southwest Alliance for Excellence is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation that advances improvement and excellence in organizations, communities and individuals throughout Arizona, Nevada and Utah by using the Baldrige Criteria. Tweet



