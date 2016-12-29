|
|
|
|
|
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool
12/29/2016
Convention Data Services (CDS) announces the launch of the company’s new business intelligence tool, Data Sense. CDS’ Data Sense helps show management visualize, analyze and understand all event data by consolidating data across one or more events into a centralized framework. Event managers will now have the ability to not only see the complete picture of their event data, but will also be able to filter their data to drill down for specific results and in-depth analysis.
“Associations and businesses need a way to better understand the data collected during their events, and we responded by adding Data Sense to the CDS technology line. This powerful new business intelligence tool organizes event data by transforming numbers into actionable insights,” says John Kimball, President and CEO, Convention Data Services. “Data Sense will help show management build a stronger event by identifying and attracting more qualified attendees, establishing relevant conference programs and making business decisions in real-time to drive revenue.”
Data Sense dashboards are presented in a clear graphical format to improve decision-making, cut costs and help show management identify new trends and opportunities. Day-by-day reports show near real-time responses to promotions and incentives.
“With Data Sense, event managers now have a new and clearer way of looking at their data. Instead of using traditional reporting which only looks at what has already happened, Data Sense offers the ability to analyze the data and run what-if scenarios which lead to the creation of better strategies and greater event success,” says John “JD” Hawley, CTO, Convention Data Services.
Data Sense is built on the industry-leading SiSense analytics platform, which continually evolves to remain at the forefront of data analysis. For more information on Data Sense, contact David Lawton, EVP of Sales at dlawton@cdsreg.com to schedule a demo with a member of CDS’ experienced event team.
About Convention Data Services – CDS
Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. For more information go to www.cdsreg.com.
Contact:
vickie@silverlevinson.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
