trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

People

Tracy DeJong of metroConnections Receives National Concierge Association Award

Tweet 12/29/2016

metroConnections, Inc. – an award-winning conference, event, stage production and transportation services firm – wishes to congratulate Tracy DeJong, director of Tour Guide Services and board member of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Concierge Association (NCA), for receiving the NCA 2016 Affiliate Volunteer of the Year award.



“I was delighted to have won this award on behalf of metroConnections,” DeJong said of the honor. This year, she served as co-chair of the fundraising committee for the NCA – Minnesota Chapter’s annual fundraiser. DeJong and her fellow co-chair were presented with the awards in a ceremony on Monday night.



metroConnections President and CEO David Graves had high praise for DeJong, who has been with the firm for 25 years. “Tracy DeJong is a public relations asset. She works hard at getting out into the industry and showcasing metroConnections. We appreciate her efforts and congratulate her on this well-deserved award.”



DeJong is heavily involved in the Twin Cities community as a spokesperson for business gatherings, event transportation and site selection presentations, a tour guide for local corporations and an advocate for the cities’ histories and attractions. She has been recognized previously for her dedication to volunteerism and the community; in 2015, she was presented with a metroConnections Service Excellence Award.





About metroConnections

Since 1984, metroConnections has provided complete conference, event, stage production and transportation services for meeting and event planners nationwide. The company operates from its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn. The metroConnections team uses its expertise and resources to specialize in the design and implementation of themed events, stage productions, transportation, tours and conference program logistics and meetings. metroConnections also offers audio/visual and production services and is the creator of Attend-eSource®, a web-based solution that includes elements such as online registration and custom-built event websites. For information on planning conferences, events, stage productions, transportation logistics or group/companion tours, contact metroConnections at 612-333-8687 or visit





Contact:

lchelf@constructivecommunication.com









metroConnections, Inc. – an award-winning conference, event, stage production and transportation services firm – wishes to congratulate Tracy DeJong, director of Tour Guide Services and board member of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Concierge Association (NCA), for receiving the NCA 2016 Affiliate Volunteer of the Year award.“I was delighted to have won this award on behalf of metroConnections,” DeJong said of the honor. This year, she served as co-chair of the fundraising committee for the NCA – Minnesota Chapter’s annual fundraiser. DeJong and her fellow co-chair were presented with the awards in a ceremony on Monday night.metroConnections President and CEO David Graves had high praise for DeJong, who has been with the firm for 25 years. “Tracy DeJong is a public relations asset. She works hard at getting out into the industry and showcasing metroConnections. We appreciate her efforts and congratulate her on this well-deserved award.”DeJong is heavily involved in the Twin Cities community as a spokesperson for business gatherings, event transportation and site selection presentations, a tour guide for local corporations and an advocate for the cities’ histories and attractions. She has been recognized previously for her dedication to volunteerism and the community; in 2015, she was presented with a metroConnections Service Excellence Award.About metroConnectionsSince 1984, metroConnections has provided complete conference, event, stage production and transportation services for meeting and event planners nationwide. The company operates from its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn. The metroConnections team uses its expertise and resources to specialize in the design and implementation of themed events, stage productions, transportation, tours and conference program logistics and meetings. metroConnections also offers audio/visual and production services and is the creator of Attend-eSource®, a web-based solution that includes elements such as online registration and custom-built event websites. For information on planning conferences, events, stage productions, transportation logistics or group/companion tours, contact metroConnections at 612-333-8687 or visit www.metroconnections.com Tweet



