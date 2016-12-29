|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for 30th Annual Sizzle Awards People
ExhibitForce Senior VP of Business Development Gwen Hill, CTSM, Named EDPA President EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
Jury Panel Announced for EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2017 EuroShop Awards Company News
Debbie Parrott Acquires Highmark TechSystems Awards
K2 Fabrication and Design Named a Top Workplace Award Winner of the Inland Empire 2016 by Press Enterprise Company News
Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
Tracy DeJong of metroConnections Receives National Concierge Association Award
12/29/2016
metroConnections, Inc. – an award-winning conference, event, stage production and transportation services firm – wishes to congratulate Tracy DeJong, director of Tour Guide Services and board member of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Concierge Association (NCA), for receiving the NCA 2016 Affiliate Volunteer of the Year award.
“I was delighted to have won this award on behalf of metroConnections,” DeJong said of the honor. This year, she served as co-chair of the fundraising committee for the NCA – Minnesota Chapter’s annual fundraiser. DeJong and her fellow co-chair were presented with the awards in a ceremony on Monday night.
metroConnections President and CEO David Graves had high praise for DeJong, who has been with the firm for 25 years. “Tracy DeJong is a public relations asset. She works hard at getting out into the industry and showcasing metroConnections. We appreciate her efforts and congratulate her on this well-deserved award.”
DeJong is heavily involved in the Twin Cities community as a spokesperson for business gatherings, event transportation and site selection presentations, a tour guide for local corporations and an advocate for the cities’ histories and attractions. She has been recognized previously for her dedication to volunteerism and the community; in 2015, she was presented with a metroConnections Service Excellence Award.
About metroConnections
Since 1984, metroConnections has provided complete conference, event, stage production and transportation services for meeting and event planners nationwide. The company operates from its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minn. The metroConnections team uses its expertise and resources to specialize in the design and implementation of themed events, stage productions, transportation, tours and conference program logistics and meetings. metroConnections also offers audio/visual and production services and is the creator of Attend-eSource®, a web-based solution that includes elements such as online registration and custom-built event websites. For information on planning conferences, events, stage productions, transportation logistics or group/companion tours, contact metroConnections at 612-333-8687 or visit www.metroconnections.com.
Contact:
lchelf@constructivecommunication.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|