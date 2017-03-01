trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

New Products

People

submit your news email newsletter

Awards, EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual Sizzle Awards Accepting Entries

Tweet 1/3/2017

Honoring excellence in trade show exhibit promotions, the Sizzle Awards are currently accepting entries in nine categories. Trade show exhibit promotions launched or mailed between April 14, 2015, and April 14, 2017, are eligible.



Entries will be judged by a multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts based on their numeric measurable goals and results and each project’s level of creativity and innovation. Winners receive stunning custom trophies and are featured in the October issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. Plus, all entries are considered for features and columns unrelated to the competition. Visit



The early-bird deadline ($125) is April 7, 2017, and the final deadline ($165) is April 14, 2017.





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com









Honoring excellence in trade show exhibit promotions, the Sizzle Awards are currently accepting entries in nine categories. Trade show exhibit promotions launched or mailed between April 14, 2015, and April 14, 2017, are eligible.Entries will be judged by a multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts based on their numeric measurable goals and results and each project’s level of creativity and innovation. Winners receive stunning custom trophies and are featured in the October issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. Plus, all entries are considered for features and columns unrelated to the competition. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Sizzle to learn more about the entry process.The early-bird deadline ($125) is April 7, 2017, and the final deadline ($165) is April 14, 2017.About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



