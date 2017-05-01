|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
TransitScreen Makes Transportation Simple at CES 2017
1/5/2017
CES has 165,000 attendees. It’s a small city, full of the latest technology, descending on the Las Vegas Strip, but the transportation experience is a challenge. The growth of the show is limited by transportation. Between lines and travel time, it can take 45-60 minutes to travel between the two largest venues, the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Sands Expo, by shuttle or monorail. It’s easy to miss a key business meeting because you’re stuck in traffic! Fleets of taxis are a common sight, and taxi lines can stretch out the door. Uber and Lyft are also new to the show, having won approval to operate in Las Vegas in September 2015.
This year TransitScreen is turning the high-tech city into a smart city. TransitScreen will be providing visitors with real-time wait estimates for the most important transportation modes: shuttles, taxis, and monorail. Live information for major conference venues will be available at a glance on a mobile site .For the first time ever, CES visitors will know how long it will take them to get from one conference venue to another. Technology, the focus of CES, finally fills a gap in the show experience.
At CES 2017, TransitScreen is the solution that brings all your transportation choices together, helping you get around the show! TransitScreen is working with CES show organizer CTA and transportation coordinator Rhode Planning & Management Services to provide live updates on wait times for all of these services.This information will be available on attendees' mobile devices and on custom, curated screens specific to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Sands Expo.
You can find this real-time information at tsgo.io/lvcc or tsgo.io/venetian, depending on whether you're at the Las Vegas Convention Center or the Sands Expo.
For more information about TransitScreen, go to www.TransitScreen.com.
Contact:
sara@elevenelevenpr.co
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News
