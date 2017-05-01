|
People
Josh Masella Joins Skyline Displays of Orange County as Service Manager
1/5/2017
Josh Masella, former Director of Operations at DisplayWorks in Irvine, has joined Skyline Displays of Orange County as Service Manager, a newly created position at the company.
Masella has logged nearly 15 years in the exhibit industry, all with DisplayWorks, working in purchasing, account service, and operations management. At Skyline, he will be primarily involved in managing and developing the company’s exhibit management, show services, and installation/dismantle business, all of which have experienced substantial growth in the past two years.
“We are thrilled to have such an experienced professional on our team,” said Grady Funk, Director of Service Operations. “With his knowledge of the industry, Josh will help us reach the next level in these areas, which will enable us to better serve our clients.”
Masella, a resident of Costa Mesa, attended Golden West College in Huntington Beach, and is a graduate of Huntington Beach High School.
For more information about Skyline Displays of Orange County, go to www.skylineoc.com.
Contact:
johnf@skylineoc.com
