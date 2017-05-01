trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Access TCA Wins EDDIE Award for #AccessatASCO

Tweet 1/5/2017

At EDPA ACCESS 2016, the first ever award for social media activity was presented to Access TCA for the Facebook Live campaign, #AccessatASCO. The campaign, which included eight short informational “posts” from set-up on the show floor at ASCO 2016 via Facebook Live, had three objectives (1) to share the set-up experience with client personnel who did not travel to the show as well as with Access employees who had produced the company’s 18 exhibits; (2) to demonstrate Access’ understanding of best practices with social media as well as the willingness to embrace new technology; (3) to tie a corporate responsibility component to the initiative by supplying ASCO’s philanthropic arm, the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF) with snacks and beverages in the lounge used primarily for patient advocacy, a contribution acknowledged on the CCF signage alongside the names of Access clients at the show.



ASCO (American Society of Clinical Oncology) is the largest oncology meeting in the world and attracts specialists from around the globe; it is Access’ most important show. Facebook Live had just been released— “well before its tipping point,” according to Access TCA president Amy Sondrup. Company spokespeople—designers, account managers, operations managers, I&D supervisors—came prepared with statistics to share such as the fact that the company had used 4,000 yards or “four football fields” of Velcro and 40 gals of contact cement. #AccessatASCO resulted in a huge spike in Facebook “likes” as well as Tweets and Re-tweets. It also inspired healthcare associations and exhibitors to use social media creatively.





Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





asondrup@accesstca.com











