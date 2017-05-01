|
|
|
|
|
Awards
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group Recognized for Second Year as a Best and Brightest Company to Work for in the Nation
1/5/2017
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group®, one of North America’s leading trade suppliers of display, exhibit and event solutions is honored to announce that the company was recently named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation®. The Best and Brightest competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in human resources practices and employee enrichment. This is the second consecutive year for Orbus Exhibit & Display Group to be named to the list.
“It is an honor to have once again been chosen as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation. Orbus strives constantly to excel not only in our manufacturing and production abilities, but also in our company culture and employee satisfaction,” said Giles Douglas, President and CEO of Orbus. “This second recognition recognizes our continuing ability to succeed at balancing hard work with a warm and supportive company culture.”
The evaluation process used to determine winners of the national Companies to Work for award consisted of a survey of the company’s Human Resources practices, employee data and an explanation of company culture, which was supplemented by a survey completed by a majority of Orbus’ employees regarding their experiences with the company and satisfaction. A panel of judges assessed organizations based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. Orbus was one of 347 U.S. based public and private companies of varying sizes and industries to receive the honor. For a full list of 2016 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation winners, visit: http://bit.ly/2gPdwpY.
About Orbus
Orbus Exhibit & Display Group is a market-leading, privately owned group of companies that specialize in the manufacture and trade only supply of portable modular and custom modular exhibit and display products, graphics and solutions. Companies and brands within the group include Orbus365®, SignPro Systems®, Origin® and Nimlok®.
Orbus is a proud member of the ISA, SGIA, ASI, USSC and EDPA; the company boasts G7 Master IDEAlliance certification and is registered to ISO 9001:2008 for the highest manufacturing quality standards and ISO 14001:2004 for its environmental management system and “green” efforts.
Orbus’ supply and manufacturing facilities reside in Woodridge, IL and Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www.orbus.com.
Contact:
kaylinj@orbus.com
More information about Orbus Exhibit & Display Group...
|
|
|
