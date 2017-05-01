trending Sponsored Content

Company News

AlliedPRA Joins Meetings Mean Business Coalition

Tweet 1/5/2017

AlliedPRA, Inc., a global leader in the destination management company (DMC) sector, is pleased to announce Tony Lorenz, Chief Executive Officer, AlliedPRA, will serve on the Meetings Mean Business Coalition (MMBC) Board of Directors for 2017. Lorenz joins other industry leaders in support of MMBC, including co-Chairs Paul Van Deventer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Meetings Professional International, and Richard Harper, Executive Vice President, HelmsBriscoe. AlliedPRA is the first DMC to join the MMBC board of directors.



MMBC is an industry-wide coalition which underscores the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions deliver to people, businesses and communities. Through advocacy, research and engagement, MMBC brings the industry together to emphasize its importance to businesses, economies and communities. Comprised of more than 50 members, MMBC unites the meetings industry with one strong and powerful voice.



“AlliedPRA is pleased to initiate the DMC sector’s engagement and work with MMBC to drive collaboration across the industry,” shared Lorenz. “MMBC is the industry’s megaphone and vehicle for advocacy. As we inevitably encounter more tenuous climates over time, MMBC will increasingly deliver the industry’s value message to the public and private sector. We strongly encourage our DMC colleagues to engage with MMBC as well.”



“AlliedPRA leadership is making a statement that collaboration across our industry is vital. We appreciate the company’s support and once again welcome Tony as a partner in advocating for the industry and communicating how it fosters personal connections, drives positive outcomes and supports strong communities,” added Harper.



In 2017 MMBC will continue to shine a light on the industry’s value around the world by working with partners to host the second annual Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID). The coalition will also work to continue building awareness and driving engagement with key stakeholders including business leaders, policymakers and the media. In addition, MMBC will work with its newly formed Meeting Planners Task Force to engage this critical segment of professionals and use their powerful voices as advocates for the industry.





About Meetings Mean Business

Meetings Mean Business is an industry-wide coalition to showcase the undeniable value that business meetings, trade shows, incentive travel, exhibitions, conferences and conventions bring to people, businesses and communities. By rallying industry advocates, working with stakeholders, conducting original research, engaging with outside voices and more, the coalition brings the industry together to emphasize its importance. Comprised of more than 50 members, the coalition unites the meetings industry with one strong and powerful voice. For more information, visit



AlliedPRA

Founded in 1981, AlliedPRA is a leading event management and solutions company with a reach in over 100 destinations, serving some of the most respected companies in every major industry sector. For information on the complete portfolio of services, please email: globalsales@alliedpra.com or simply visit



AlliedPRA Coverage

AlliedPRA destinations are served by wholly-owned and franchise operations in Arizona, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New England, New Orleans, New York, Northern California, Orange County, Orlando, Palm Springs, San Antonio, San Diego, Santa Barbara, South Florida and Washington, D.C.



AlliedPRA also connects clients to global partners who specialize in tailoring destinations needs while adhering to the same quality standards found in each AlliedPRA location. Additional global locations are serviced by our strategic partners in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America through 2B UK, Cantrav Destination Management Services, Destination Services Colorado, IVI DMC2, DMC Incentive Travel Iceland, KeyCall France and venuesworld.com.





