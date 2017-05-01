trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

People

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

New Products

People

submit your news email newsletter

Awards, People

SmithBucklin's Sarah Madonia and Caitlin Schmierer Honored with International Association of Exhibitions and Events 20 Under 30 Award

Tweet 1/5/2017

SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is pleased to announce that the International Association of Exhibitions and Events selected Sarah Madonia and Caitlin Schmierer for its 20 Under 30 recognition program.



Madonia, Schmierer and the other honorees received the award on Dec. 8 at the 2016 Expo! Expo!, IAEE's Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Anaheim, Calif. The program provides professional and leadership education for professional growth in the exhibitions and events industry.



"I am very grateful for IAEE's support and recognition. I have learned so much from IAEE about the exhibitions and events industry, and it has expanded my network immensely," Madonia said. "I love working with my team to put on one-of-a-kind events." "Thank you, IAEE, for selecting me to be part of 20 Under 30. IAEE's education and networking opportunities have helped me develop as an event professional," Schmierer said. "I also wish to thank my team for giving me the support, tools and resources I need to continuously succeed."



"We are so proud of Sarah and Caitlin for receiving this honor," said Carol McGury, Executive Vice President, Event and Education Services, SmithBucklin. "It recognizes their exceptional service and hard work in delivering first-rate events for the client organizations we serve."





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jclark@smithbucklin.com









SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is pleased to announce that the International Association of Exhibitions and Events selected Sarah Madonia and Caitlin Schmierer for its 20 Under 30 recognition program.Madonia, Schmierer and the other honorees received the award on Dec. 8 at the 2016 Expo! Expo!, IAEE's Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Anaheim, Calif. The program provides professional and leadership education for professional growth in the exhibitions and events industry."I am very grateful for IAEE's support and recognition. I have learned so much from IAEE about the exhibitions and events industry, and it has expanded my network immensely," Madonia said. "I love working with my team to put on one-of-a-kind events." "Thank you, IAEE, for selecting me to be part of 20 Under 30. IAEE's education and networking opportunities have helped me develop as an event professional," Schmierer said. "I also wish to thank my team for giving me the support, tools and resources I need to continuously succeed.""We are so proud of Sarah and Caitlin for receiving this honor," said Carol McGury, Executive Vice President, Event and Education Services, SmithBucklin. "It recognizes their exceptional service and hard work in delivering first-rate events for the client organizations we serve."About SmithBucklinSmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740. Tweet



