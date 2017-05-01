|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
The Power of Storytelling for Exhibit Marketing EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor People
ExhibitForce Senior VP of Business Development Gwen Hill, CTSM, Named EDPA President EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Portable/Modular Awards Finalists EXHIBITOR News
Jury Panel Announced for EXHIBITOR Magazine's 2017 EuroShop Awards Company News
Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool People
Amy Sondrup Named President, Access TCA
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards, People
SmithBucklin's Sarah Madonia and Caitlin Schmierer Honored with International Association of Exhibitions and Events 20 Under 30 Award
1/5/2017
SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is pleased to announce that the International Association of Exhibitions and Events selected Sarah Madonia and Caitlin Schmierer for its 20 Under 30 recognition program.
Madonia, Schmierer and the other honorees received the award on Dec. 8 at the 2016 Expo! Expo!, IAEE's Annual Meeting & Exhibition in Anaheim, Calif. The program provides professional and leadership education for professional growth in the exhibitions and events industry.
"I am very grateful for IAEE's support and recognition. I have learned so much from IAEE about the exhibitions and events industry, and it has expanded my network immensely," Madonia said. "I love working with my team to put on one-of-a-kind events." "Thank you, IAEE, for selecting me to be part of 20 Under 30. IAEE's education and networking opportunities have helped me develop as an event professional," Schmierer said. "I also wish to thank my team for giving me the support, tools and resources I need to continuously succeed."
"We are so proud of Sarah and Caitlin for receiving this honor," said Carol McGury, Executive Vice President, Event and Education Services, SmithBucklin. "It recognizes their exceptional service and hard work in delivering first-rate events for the client organizations we serve."
About SmithBucklin
SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit www.smithbucklin.com or call 1-800-539-9740.
Contact:
jclark@smithbucklin.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|