Hill & Partners Executives to Lead Advanced Roundtable Session at EXHIBITORLIVE on Relationship Marketing

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 1/6/2017

From the conference room to the trade show floor, being authentic with others can open the door to unprecedented levels of success.



According to Michael McMahon, President/CEO of Hill & Partners Inc., the best way that trade show and corporate event marketing professionals can learn to harness the power to transform partnerships is by simply shifting their focus.



"Relationships and partnerships are the foundation of any well executed exhibit or event space, and you as the Exhibit/Event manager are at the center of everything that transpires," said McMahon.



McMahon will partner with Hill & Partners Inc. executives Amy Connery and Lauren Wood to lead an educational session on Relationship Marketing on Monday, March 13 at EXHIBITORLIVE, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



Organizational leadership throughout McMahon's 25 years in experiential marketing has followed a common thread: Create a space and place where employees, partners, prospects and clients can be both true to themselves and genuine with others. His pursuit has lead to organizational programs created specifically to enhance his company's ability to attract untapped opportunity with the people and groups they encounter.



"The information that we will share is relatively simple, but through the framework of our dialogue, attendees will quickly have actionable information that can and will improve their professional working relationships," added Connery.



Their session at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, titled Explore common personas in the workplace and the impact they have on others

Gain insights into key personality types and learn to leverage the strengths of each

Delve into your authentic self with a persona identification exercise

Acquire communication tools that will completely transform your current partnerships "Our session is an investment in your professional ability to transform nearly any engagement with others in a way that can and will produce a higher level of performance and advocacy," continued McMahon. "Getting it done is just part of the process, facilitating a win/win environment can and will accelerate your career."



This Advanced Roundtable session is limited to just 15 attendees, and is a part of EXHIBITORLIVE's Management & Leadership learning track.



"Through the framework that we share, session participants will gain a greater understanding and this knowledge can have an immediate impact on some of their most challenging partnerships," said Lauren Wood, Sales Manager at Hill & Partners, Inc.



Connery added that this work has been part of their organization and dialogue for more than five years, and directly contributed to enhancing the quality of their company culture, while elevating their relationships with vendors and partners.



"This effort has contributed to doubling our gross revenue, while significantly improving our company performance," she continued. "Our work together will challenge you to take action on your strengths to inspire others to perform at a high level on your behalf."



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to



For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to





About Hill & Partners

Hill & Partners is a full-service Branded Environment specialist with a network of skilled partners throughout the country and world. Experience is a key factor in their long running relationships with clients. Hill & Partners, established in 1995, has obtained such prestigious titles as, Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company of the Year on three separate occasions; Boston Business Journal PaceSetter and US Chamber of Commerce Small Business Award Winner. For additional information, please call 617.471.7990 or visit



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





