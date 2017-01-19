trending Sponsored Content

CEIR's Senior Research Director to Lead Session on Attendee Engagement at EXHIBITORLIVE

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 1/19/2017

How does customer engagement fit into your organization's overall trade show marketing strategy?



"Attendee engagement should be top of mind for any exhibit program manager," according to Nancy Drapeau, PRC, a 23-year market research veteran with 18 years in the trade show sector. "Any strategy that aims to fully digitize a booth experience is missing the point. That's not why attendees go to trade shows. It's all about interactions with people and products... not to have a virtual, digital-only experience."



As CEIR's Senior Research Director, Drapeau conducts industry-wide studies on the exhibition industry, providing insights and advice for exhibitors and other industry stakeholders.



"Marketers today have so many tactics at their fingertips, more than ever before," said Drapeau. "Digital has exploded the marketing toolkit. At the same time, research consistently finds that f2f marketing at exhibitions, when done well, delivers powerful results, positively impacting a range of key performance indicators that the C-suite care about."



Drapeau will lead an advanced learning session on Attendee Engagement on Tuesday, March 14 at EXHIBITORLIVE, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



Her session at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, titled Learn the latest trends (from CEIR research) on best practices for attendee engagement on the show floor and for leveraging digital tactics throughout your event's lifecycle

Gather ideas on how to leverage trends to enhance your program

Discuss and learn from your peers

Brainstorm new ideas "The core aspect of F2F marketing at an exhibition is engagement with attendees," continued Drapeau. "It is where the rubber hits the road. Every exhibit manager should assure it's the best it can be."



"This session at EXHIBITORLIVE aims to dig deep, to have exhibit managers reflect on the basic objectives of exhibiting, basic motivations for why attendees go to exhibitions, and the use of digital during their attendee journey. We will drill down on engagement at each phase of an exhibition - pre-event marketing, onsite activities, and post-event engagement."



Drapeau added that this session will look at a wide range of options that exhibit managers can consider using at each phase. Discussion will take place to help participants process this information, to help them determine which options make the most sense to integrate into their current exhibit programs.



"I am passionate about the enduring power of F2F marketing and the dynamic times we live in," she continued. "I love the opportunity to help guide exhibitors on where to experiment and to create ever more engaging and meaningful experiences, and to also affirm which approaches should continue along with experimentation. I look forward to working with EXHIBITORLIVE attendees on this important work."



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



For more information about attending Drapeau's session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to





About CEIR (Center for Exhibition Industry Research)

CEIR provides industry-leading research on the North American exhibitions and events industry globally which optimizes performance, increases engagement, and addresses emerging customer needs. CEIR houses the world's largest collection of primary, exhibition-related research studies. Hundreds of reports are available to help you better understand the world of face-to-face marketing. For more information, go to



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









