Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE

1/19/2017

Digital marketing tools have revolutionized the power of marketers to access customer data, reach customers directly, measure communication effectiveness, and make their brands known.



"Strategies and objectives are still the same for digital marketing as they are for traditional marketing, such as creating awareness or generating new product trial," said Sofia Troutman, Customer Engagement and Industry Relations Manager for Skyline Exhibits. "It's the tactics used to get to those objectives that are now different."



Troutman leads Skyline's marketing efforts in customer engagement, exhibitor education, industry relations, digital marketing and market research. She also has experience in branding, innovation, and commercialization.



"The digital marketing landscape is changing constantly," added Kayla Goeman, Marketing Associate for Skyline Exhibits. Goeman is the manager of the Skyline Trade Show Tips blog and associate editor of the Skyline Trade Show Tips monthly newsletter. "Some businesses are relatively new to the field of digital marketing and especially social media marketing. It's a really exciting way to reach your customer... if done right."



As a digital native, Goeman brings her valuable perspective and viewpoints to the workshop.



Troutman and Goeman will partner to lead a half-day workshop on Digital Marketing on Sunday, March 12 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



Define key elements in the digital marketing toolbox

Evaluate how digital tools and social platforms can help achieve marketing objectives

Decide which digital or social tools may be right for your company

Identify key areas of your marketing plan where digital marketing can help you succeed and specific digital tactics to consider

Discuss how to share your plan with management and your company "Our session is important for exhibit and event managers because digital marketing and social media marketing offer another 'toolbox' for marketers to use towards achieving their various marketing goals," continued Troutman. "It may surprise marketers how well digital marketing pairs with live events. Learning how to use digital marketing in conjunction with traditional marketing tactics will help maximize their return on investment and may improve their ability to measure results."



"The customer's ability to learn about a company has changed drastically," added Goeman. "They have so much information available to them before they even pick up a phone to call a sales rep or to request a quote. That’s why it is so important to have a digital and social media presence available and visible to customers who have come to expect it."



Their workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE will share top strategies and tactics that could be implemented immediately, regardless of industry or company size. They will also share templates that can be used by marketers regardless of their experience or comfort level with digital marketing and social media.



For more information about attending this workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to



EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring



In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. CTSM candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach.





About Skyline

Skyline Exhibits is North America's leading brand of exhibit systems known for high-quality products and services, cost-saving portability, innovative functionality, creative design and exhibitor education. Skyline has a Dealer network of nearly 80 offices in North America, Regional Service Centers in top venue cities and representation in 30 countries. The company manufactures a broad range of products for trade shows and events – from banner stands and pop-up displays to large custom modular exhibits for both sale and rental.



About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program.



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com











More information about Skyline Exhibits...





