EXHIBITORLIVE News
Skyline Engagement Team to Lead Digital Marketing and Social Media Beginner Workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE
1/19/2017
Digital marketing tools have revolutionized the power of marketers to access customer data, reach customers directly, measure communication effectiveness, and make their brands known.
"Strategies and objectives are still the same for digital marketing as they are for traditional marketing, such as creating awareness or generating new product trial," said Sofia Troutman, Customer Engagement and Industry Relations Manager for Skyline Exhibits. "It's the tactics used to get to those objectives that are now different."
Troutman leads Skyline's marketing efforts in customer engagement, exhibitor education, industry relations, digital marketing and market research. She also has experience in branding, innovation, and commercialization.
"The digital marketing landscape is changing constantly," added Kayla Goeman, Marketing Associate for Skyline Exhibits. Goeman is the manager of the Skyline Trade Show Tips blog and associate editor of the Skyline Trade Show Tips monthly newsletter. "Some businesses are relatively new to the field of digital marketing and especially social media marketing. It's a really exciting way to reach your customer... if done right."
As a digital native, Goeman brings her valuable perspective and viewpoints to the workshop.
Troutman and Goeman will partner to lead a half-day workshop on Digital Marketing on Sunday, March 12 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Their session at EXHIBITORLIVE, titled Beginners Guide to Digital Marketing and Social Media Planning, will help participants learn to do digital marketing right, including how to:
"The customer's ability to learn about a company has changed drastically," added Goeman. "They have so much information available to them before they even pick up a phone to call a sales rep or to request a quote. That’s why it is so important to have a digital and social media presence available and visible to customers who have come to expect it."
Their workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE will share top strategies and tactics that could be implemented immediately, regardless of industry or company size. They will also share templates that can be used by marketers regardless of their experience or comfort level with digital marketing and social media.
For more information about attending this workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/session.asp?ID=S302. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) Candidates with 5 or more years of experience may also take this session in place of certain five-digit required sessions, with prior approval.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. CTSM candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com.
About Skyline
Skyline Exhibits is North America's leading brand of exhibit systems known for high-quality products and services, cost-saving portability, innovative functionality, creative design and exhibitor education. Skyline has a Dealer network of nearly 80 offices in North America, Regional Service Centers in top venue cities and representation in 30 countries. The company manufactures a broad range of products for trade shows and events – from banner stands and pop-up displays to large custom modular exhibits for both sale and rental. For more information go to www.skyline.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
More information about Skyline Exhibits...
|