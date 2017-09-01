|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Workshop to Help Attendees Build a Better RFP
1/9/2017
What is the secret to creating an effective Request for Information and Request for Proposal when selecting a new supplier?
According to Rich Gilligan, Strategic Buyer of Marketing Events for SAP, the key to building a successful RFI/RFP is to get it right the first time. "When a company is inexperienced or out of practice with this important process, it can lead to backtracking or having to start over," said Gilligan.
"From experience, we know this seems like a boring and unimportant part of establishing a relationship with a new supplier," added Todd Simon, Chief Marketing Technologist at Perfect Pitch Productions LLC. "But we also know that if done properly, significant time and money can be saved."
"The inception of a new relationship usually brings a revival in ideas and projects, which we know will effect companies and their clients in very positive ways," said Simon. "Getting this beginning part right can be crucial to insuring project success."
Gilligan and Simon will partner to lead a half-day workshop on the RFI/RFP Process on Sunday, March 12 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Their workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE, titled Build a Better RFP, will provide real-world examples and exercises that illustrate how to best craft these documents. Participants will learn to:
"For those who are already in the process of developing an RFI or RFP, our content will give them suggestions and ideas on how to immediately improve their process and results," added Gilligan. "Many of our attendees will be building their documents for the first time, and learning the best ways to establish these new relationships can be very rewarding."
"Rich and I will back up our content claims with lots of real world examples and commentary," said Simon. "Rich's client side background, and the candor that he employs to discuss his experiences - both successes and failures - will be very eye-opening to the attendees and will help to stimulate frank and open discussion."
For more information about attending this workshop at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/session.asp?ID=S403. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates with 5 or more years of experience may take this session in place of certain five-digit required sessions, with prior approval.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. CTSM candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
