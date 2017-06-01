|
EXHIBITORLIVE News
Exhibitus President Brad Falberg to Lead Session at EXHIBITORLIVE on Improving ROI Through Smart Design
1/6/2017
Controlling costs can be a very difficult task for corporate event marketers, and sometimes the success of the event can suffer as a result. So just how important is design to the outcome of an event?
"Many believe that the design of an exhibit and/or experience is impossible to evaluate through metrics, but in fact it is quite measurable if you are exposed to successful methods designed to accomplish that," said Brad Falberg, President of Exhibitus, Inc. "When it comes to building return on investment, design matters."
Falberg is an expert in the collaborative design process with more than 20 years of experience in the exhibit industry. He will partner with Lynn Reves, who spearheads the Results Division at Exhibitus, to lead an educational session on Thursday, March 16 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Their session, titled Improve ROI Through Smart Design, will uncover a process that links design to results, measurement, and opportunities for improvement. Session participants will learn how to:
"It’s important for exhibit/event managers to understand that they can better justify their program and, more importantly, present a case for growth by ensuring that both the program and the design are performing as effectively as possible," added Falberg. "Our presentation will also focus on HOW to measure the value of their program in general, and design in particular."
Implementing a good ROI program takes time, but what can be employed immediately is a fresh, new outlook on how exhibit design can be influenced through smart quantitative and qualitative data collection – and by making the correct adjustments.
"I’ve seen good design in our industry erode through the years, and I fear that this erosion will marginalize the effectiveness of the industry as a whole," continued Falberg. "So it's easy to get excited about communicating that design matters and that it can be measured, and that investing in good design is important. What excites me most about the topic is that we are providing exhibit/event managers a different way to evaluate success and get the credit they deserve, by taking program metrics beyond just cost per lead and new business revenue."
For more information about attending this session at EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.exhibitorlive.com/2017/session.asp?ID=R106.
EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 169 educational sessions covering every aspect of face-to-face marketing. The conference, held March 12-16, 2017, is attended by 6,000 exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance.
In addition to the educational and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services, including nearly 300 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall. EXHIBITORLIVE also offers the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) candidates receive extensive training in trade show marketing, in conjunction with Northern Illinois University Outreach. For more information, go to www.ctsm.com.
About Exhibitus
Exhibitus is an award-winning custom exhibit house specializing in 3-dimensional design for trade shows, corporate events, user conferences, permanent installations, museums and corporate interiors. Driven by the philosophy that "DESIGN MATTERS", the company builds jaw-dropping exhibits that capture brand, inspire action and ensure business success. For more information, go to www.exhibitus.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|