Exhibitus President Brad Falberg to Lead Session at EXHIBITORLIVE on Improving ROI Through Smart Design

1/6/2017

Controlling costs can be a very difficult task for corporate event marketers, and sometimes the success of the event can suffer as a result. So just how important is design to the outcome of an event?



"Many believe that the design of an exhibit and/or experience is impossible to evaluate through metrics, but in fact it is quite measurable if you are exposed to successful methods designed to accomplish that," said Brad Falberg, President of Exhibitus, Inc. "When it comes to building return on investment, design matters."



Falberg is an expert in the collaborative design process with more than 20 years of experience in the exhibit industry. He will partner with Lynn Reves, who spearheads the Results Division at Exhibitus, to lead an educational session on Thursday, March 16 at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held March 12-16 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.



Their session, titled Develop a unique design language that forges a connection with attendees

Create a measurement plan that relates to the design process

Prove the impact of your design on your results

Avoid common mistakes "Corporate event managers need to consider design and execution as an investment that can yield big results if done properly," added Reves. "Our session will include case studies and worksheets that will enable participants to pinpoint their exhibit design's strengths, weaknesses and opportunities to improve future results. We will also share a study of companies that are committed to good design and the market capitalization differences compared to the S&P 500. It is bigger than you’d think."



"It’s important for exhibit/event managers to understand that they can better justify their program and, more importantly, present a case for growth by ensuring that both the program and the design are performing as effectively as possible," added Falberg. "Our presentation will also focus on HOW to measure the value of their program in general, and design in particular."



Implementing a good ROI program takes time, but what can be employed immediately is a fresh, new outlook on how exhibit design can be influenced through smart quantitative and qualitative data collection – and by making the correct adjustments.



"I’ve seen good design in our industry erode through the years, and I fear that this erosion will marginalize the effectiveness of the industry as a whole," continued Falberg. "So it's easy to get excited about communicating that design matters and that it can be measured, and that investing in good design is important. What excites me most about the topic is that we are providing exhibit/event managers a different way to evaluate success and get the credit they deserve, by taking program metrics beyond just cost per lead and new business revenue."



Exhibitus is an award-winning custom exhibit house specializing in 3-dimensional design for trade shows, corporate events, user conferences, permanent installations, museums and corporate interiors. Driven by the philosophy that "DESIGN MATTERS", the company builds jaw-dropping exhibits that capture brand, inspire action and ensure business success.



The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program.



