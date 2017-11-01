trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITORLIVE News

EXHIBITORLIVE News

New Products

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

People

EXHIBITOR News

submit your news email newsletter

EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News

America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training

Tweet Learn More About EXHIBITORLive 1/11/2017

America's top manufacturers and Fortune 500 companies who collectively spend billions annually on face-to-face marketing programs, know that the planning, managing and execution of their events require special skill sets. Many are already registered for



Bayer Healthcare, Charles Schwab, Duncan Aviation, Dupont, ExxonMobil, Fuji Film, General Dynamics, Harley-Davidson, Kaiser Permanente, Merck, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Automation, Verizon and Wells Fargo, represent a growing number of corporate giants sending staff to this year's EXHIBITORLIVE for comprehensive education and training.



"Our attendees come from every industry in America," remarks Randal Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "They represent companies serious about their face-to-face marketing performance. They're from companies of all sizes but we feel it's the industry giants that really validate the success of the conference educational curriculum. When you have professionals from NASA, Microsoft and 3M attending sessions and scouting the exhibit hall, you know you have something special."



"The educational program offers LIVE. "The entire curriculum is reviewed and updated annually to ensure the content is fresh and relevant, and that the world's best practices are represented. Our attendees love taking home new ideas and skills they can immediately apply."



"EXHIBITORLIVE is the only place to meet people who are doing what we do. An amazing place to network, exchange ideas, solve problems, and get job-specific training," says Kristi White, meeting and events specialist 2, Smith & Nephew.



For more information about EXHIBITORLIVE, go to





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









America's top manufacturers and Fortune 500 companies who collectively spend billions annually on face-to-face marketing programs, know that the planning, managing and execution of their events require special skill sets. Many are already registered for EXHIBITORLIVE , the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.Bayer Healthcare, Charles Schwab, Duncan Aviation, Dupont, ExxonMobil, Fuji Film, General Dynamics, Harley-Davidson, Kaiser Permanente, Merck, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Automation, Verizon and Wells Fargo, represent a growing number of corporate giants sending staff to this year's EXHIBITORfor comprehensive education and training."Our attendees come from every industry in America," remarks Randal Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "They represent companies serious about their face-to-face marketing performance. They're from companies of all sizes but we feel it's the industry giants that really validate the success of the conference educational curriculum. When you have professionals from NASA, Microsoft and 3M attending sessions and scouting the exhibit hall, you know you have something special.""The educational program offers 169 basic and advanced sessions across seven learning tracks ," adds Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for EXHIBITOR. "The entire curriculum is reviewed and updated annually to ensure the content is fresh and relevant, and that the world's best practices are represented. Our attendees love taking home new ideas and skills they can immediately apply.""EXHIBITORis the only place to meet people who are doing what we do. An amazing place to network, exchange ideas, solve problems, and get job-specific training," says Kristi White, meeting and events specialist 2, Smith & Nephew.For more information about EXHIBITOR, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



