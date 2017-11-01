|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Tips for Choosing the Right Trade Show Display Vendor EXHIBITORLIVE News
Redsmith Graphic Solutions to Sponsor and Exhibit at EXHIBITORLIVE 2017 EXHIBITORLIVE News
EXHIBITORLIVE Conference Session to Bust Myths About Show Floor Union Labor New Products
CDS Launches Data Sense Business Intelligence Tool Company News
Tech Image Named Digital PR Firm of the Year EXHIBITOR News
Exhibitor Media Group President Randal Acker Leads General Session at EDPA ACCESS EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORLIVE Adds Two New First-time Exhibitors This Week People
Amy Sondrup Named President, Access TCA EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine’s 2017 EuroShop Awards Accepting Entries
submit your news
email newsletter
|
EXHIBITOR News, EXHIBITORLIVE News
America's Top Corporations Rely on EXHIBITORLIVE for Trade Show and Event Training
1/11/2017
America's top manufacturers and Fortune 500 companies who collectively spend billions annually on face-to-face marketing programs, know that the planning, managing and execution of their events require special skill sets. Many are already registered for EXHIBITORLIVE, the 29th Annual Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Professionals, to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Las Vegas.
Bayer Healthcare, Charles Schwab, Duncan Aviation, Dupont, ExxonMobil, Fuji Film, General Dynamics, Harley-Davidson, Kaiser Permanente, Merck, Northrop Grumman, Rockwell Automation, Verizon and Wells Fargo, represent a growing number of corporate giants sending staff to this year's EXHIBITORLIVE for comprehensive education and training.
"Our attendees come from every industry in America," remarks Randal Acker, President and COO of Exhibitor Media Group. "They represent companies serious about their face-to-face marketing performance. They're from companies of all sizes but we feel it's the industry giants that really validate the success of the conference educational curriculum. When you have professionals from NASA, Microsoft and 3M attending sessions and scouting the exhibit hall, you know you have something special."
"The educational program offers 169 basic and advanced sessions across seven learning tracks," adds Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist for EXHIBITORLIVE. "The entire curriculum is reviewed and updated annually to ensure the content is fresh and relevant, and that the world's best practices are represented. Our attendees love taking home new ideas and skills they can immediately apply."
"EXHIBITORLIVE is the only place to meet people who are doing what we do. An amazing place to network, exchange ideas, solve problems, and get job-specific training," says Kristi White, meeting and events specialist 2, Smith & Nephew.
For more information about EXHIBITORLIVE, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|