Awards, EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of 19th Annual All-Star Awards

Tweet 1/9/2017

EXHIBITOR magazine is proud to announce the following four winners of its 19th annual All-Star Awards. Judged by a multidisciplinary panel of marketing experts, the annual All-Star Awards honor exhibit managers and corporate event planners who have developed innovative solutions that have dramatically improved their companies' programs. Awards are presented to industry leaders who have faced a specific problem or challenge, implemented an innovative solution, and achieved measurable, numeric results.



Winners are featured in EXHIBITOR magazine’s January 2017 issue and receive a custom-designed trophy. For more information on the competition, visit



Diana Hunter, Creative Services Manager, WestRock Co.

Diana Hunter is the creative services Manager with WestRock Co.’s Corrugated Container division, reporting to the division’s vice president of marketing. Hunter worked in various creative positions before joining WestRock in January 2012 where she quickly became enamored with the world of trade show marketing. After attending her first Exhibitor FastTrak in June 2015, she decided to pursue professional certification and is currently working toward her Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) designation. Having earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Commercial Art from Middle Tennessee State University, she began her career as a graphic designer in a small advertising agency on Nashville’s Music Row. Hunter has worked for other Fortune 500 companies and in-house agencies based in Atlanta where she resides.



Chris LaRoy, Sr. Manager, Industry Events & Trade Shows, Cox Automotive Inc.

Chris LaRoy supports the Industry Events and Trade Shows team at Cox Automotive Inc. This team is responsible for cultivating and maintaining key industry relationships as well as strategy and activation at industry trade shows and conferences. Previously, LaRoy joined Autotrader Inc. in 2013 leveraged more than 10 years of marketing experience to drive innovation and enhance the client experience. Prior to his work at Autotrader, he was a marketing manager at Momentum, where he supported United Parcel Service Inc. and its college sports strategy and activation. He has also worked with Jack Morton Worldwide to support the experiential team at General Motors Co. and its respective dealer groups. LaRoy earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan University and an MBA from Florida Atlantic University.



Bill Goetz, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sysco Corp.

Bill Goetz, senior vice president of sales and marketing, joined Sysco Corp. in January 2012. Here, Goetz has led the development of customer/market insights and service, segment marketing, digital marketing, and brand building programs including the launch of the Food Network platform. In July 2016, his management role was expanded to include the sales organization. Prior to joining Sysco he served as president and chief operations officer-global accounts and strategic markets at Cintas Corp. Part of Goetz’s role was to manage Cintas’ increasing focus on high growth market segments such as health care, hospitality, retail and food service. He began his career in 1986 as a management trainee at Cintas and progressed through a series of roles with increasing responsibility before becoming the company’s vice president-marketing and merchandising. In 1992, Goetz became a marketing manager for Cintas’ Rental Uniform division and was named an officer of the company in 1997. In 2003, he joined Ecolab Corp. as vice president-corporate marketing and later became vice president-international marketing. In 2006, he returned to Cintas as vice president and chief marketing officer.



Rachel Nimmons, Marketing Analyst, Partner Services Team, The Gatorade Company, a division of PepsiCo Inc.

Rachel Nimmons, marketing analyst at The Gatorade Company, a division of PepsiCo Inc., specializes in best in class activation, showcasing the brand’s evolution to a sports fuel company across numerous conferences for sports-health and sports-performance professionals. During her time at Gatorade, she has worked in a variety of marketing roles with a proven track record of strategic thinking and innovative marketing solutions.





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









